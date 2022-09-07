XP Educação launches free MBA scholarships in investment advisory

XP Education, faculty of XP Inc. (XPBR31), launched this Monday (5) free scholarships for the MBA in investment advisory. 52 students will be selected from all over Brazil, and half of the vacancies will be allocated to women and self-declared black and brown people.

The MBA is aimed at professionals who want to specialize in investments or those who want to make a career transition to the area. It will also bring content about the routine of the profession, the challenges, access to the XP Inc ecosystem. and the development of business skills.

The course will last approximately 8 months, will be online and there is no expectation that a paid version of the MBA will be offered. It was built in partnership with investment advisor offices accredited to XP, to train professionals who wish to work in the financial market.

To apply, you must have a complete degree, interest in working in the financial market and availability to start the course in November. Registration starts today, runs until October 4th and can be done at this link.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too

In the selection process, applicants will undergo a profile analysis to assess their commercial and entrepreneurship skills, and then will be evaluated based on a ‘video case’, in which they will present the solution to a challenge connected to the professional’s daily life. investment advisor.

For those approved, the curriculum will have 444 hours and will consist of contents that include the knowledge to obtain the certificate of autonomous investment agent from Ancord (National Association of Brokers and Distributors of Securities, Exchange and Commodities).

Paulo de Tarso, CEO of XP Educação, says that “the differential [do MBA] is the format of the classes”. “They will always be interactive, live and with professors who are reference in finance, business and innovation, including some of the renowned executives of XP”.

“With the launch of this MBA, we want to contribute with our expertise in the financial market for quality training for professionals interested in career transition and entering the sector”, says the CEO of XP Educação.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related