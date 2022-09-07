Zé Paulino returns to Canta Pedra, meets Candoca again and Tertulinho makes demands on the enemy

In scenes that aired in “Sea of ​​the Sertão”, little talk (Renato Góes) tried to end the life of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé). However, the bon vivant failed and tried to kill the rival by turning off the devices that kept the cowboy alive in the hospital. A year later, the colonel’s son married Candoca (Isadora Cruz).

In the next chapters of the novel, Zé Paulino will return to Canta Pedra, with the name of José Mendes. Rich, he will leave Candoca quite shaken by the news. The girl will kiss him, thinking it’s a mirage. However, she will realize that her lover is really alive.

to the despair of little talkshe will still tell that she was pregnant with Zé Paulino when he discovered the accident that the cowboy suffered. In another moment, José Mendes will come face to face with his rival, who will not be at all calm with the presence of the former cowboy in Canta Pedra.

the colonel’s son Tertulio (José de Abreu) ​​will order that José go away and get away from your family. According to columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, Joe will not follow the rival’s orders. This makes the weather even more unbearable. the wedding of little talk and Candoca will also be shaken.