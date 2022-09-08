3 Brazilian coins that are worth good money

Many people like to remember the past, and that’s why they end up keeping ballots and coins that have already gone out of circulation. Others are just adept at always having a little “change” in their wallets, and never leave the house without a little cash.

Whatever the group, these people may be waiting for valuable copies in their pockets. Among collectors and lovers of notes and coins, there are some considered rare that are worth a lot more than the value coined on them.

The value of the product is defined by a series of factors, such as state of conservation, quantity issued in the batch, defect or special characteristic, among others. Here’s how to find out if you have one.

Coins that are worth a lot

Examples of units sold for higher values ​​are abound. Here are three Brazilian coins that can earn good money for their owner:

Coin of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Coined in 1998, this R$1 coin is considered rare because it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Only 600 thousand units were manufactured by the Central Bank, and its price reaches R$ 200.

1889 gold coin

Going back more than 100 years in time, the gold coin made after the proclamation of the Republic in Brazil is another rarity. A copy like the one used by D. Pedro II to make payments varies between R$4,000 and R$25,000.

Doubloon of 20 thousand réis

A much older model than the previous one is the 20 thousand réis doubloon, one of the first coins produced in Brazil. It is quite heavy and has a unique beauty, in addition to being made of valuable metal. Coined between the years 1724 and 1727, at the Casa da Moeda de Vila Rica (MG), it is currently worth around R$30,000.