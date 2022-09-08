3,600 people will lose their jobs at the Mercedes-Benz plant in São Paulo. The company will also outsource part of the factory operation

Photo: reproduction www.mercedes-benz.com.br

Mercedes-Benz will lay off approximately 2,200 workers at the São Bernardo factory and about 1,400 professionals will not have their temporary employment contracts at the factory renewed as of December 2022.

Mercedes-Benz will restructure its truck and bus chassis factory in the city of São Bernardo do Campo (SP). This news was announced by Mercedez-Benz last Tuesday (6th) and will result in the outsourcing of part of the operation, in addition to the dismissal of 3,600 employees.

What were the reasons that led Mercedes Benz to make this decision?

The decision taken by Mercedes-Benz Caminhões e Ônibus was attributed to cost pressure and the transformation of the automotive industry, requiring a greater focus on the ‘core business’, which refers to the manufacture of bus and truck chassis and the development of technologies and services for the future.

The services that will be outsourced are those referring to the production of components such as front axles and medium transmission and logistics, maintenance and tooling services. The automaker said it is ensuring the long-term sustainability of Mercedes-Benz’s business in Brazil.

Mercedes-Benz will lay off approximately 2,200 workers at the São Bernardo plant, which opened in 1956, being the first unit in the country and the largest Daimler plant outside Germany for Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles. In addition, around 1,400 professionals will not have their temporary employment contracts at the factory renewed as of December 2022.

After the company’s representatives asked for the opening of negotiations on these topics, the Metalworkers’ Union of Grande ABC said that its directors met with the Mercedes-Benz board on Wednesday afternoon (7). The São Bernardo factory has 6,000 workers in production and between 8,000 and 9,000 in total. A meeting of the union’s board of directors with the workers was scheduled for Thursday at 2 pm.

The union, through its press office, said that clarifications and press releases by the union and its management will only be made after a conversation and assembly with plant workers.

The São Bernardo factory, with a decision taken by Mercedes Benz, at the beginning of the year, already had 600 workers on collective vacation due to the lack of electronic components. Mercedes-Benz also has a truck factory in Juiz de Fora (MG).

Number of layoffs grows in the assembly plants of São Paulo

Several closures or restructurings have taken place in recent years at automaker plants in the state of São Paulo.

In 2019, the Ford plant in São Bernardo do Campo was demobilized, before the automaker announced its departure from the country in 2021. Mercedes-Benz, in 2021, sold a plant in Iracemápolis, which produced luxury cars, to Chinese Great Wall Motors.

In April this year, Toyota chose to close its factory in São Bernardo do Campo, the first unit outside Japan. Caoa Cherry announced in May the interruption of vehicle production in Jacareí, its main plant in the country, in order to adapt the factory to the production of hybrid and electric cars.

Mercedes-Benz said on Tuesday that the market has become increasingly dynamic and that competitiveness in the industry will continue to increase, especially considering the transformation of traditional technologies to new forms of propulsion.

Electric buses will start to be produced in Brazil by Mercedes Benz at the end of this year, estimating a demand of 3 thousand electric buses by 2024 in Brazil.