5 cars that are only worth it from a certain year

As much as tests are carried out before the launch of a car, it is not uncommon for problems to appear after a short time of use.

With the speed of communication, it doesn’t take long for a small problem to become a big problem for the manufacturer, who needs to run to solve it and minimize the risk of its image being scratched.

The most experienced tend to warn that it is not good to buy a car at launch. The ideal would be to wait a while to analyze the opinions of the owners and how the market reacts to the news.

Fortunately, many cases are resolved by the manufacturer through recalls, where the owner has to take the car to the dealership and the repair is done free of charge. But, in so many others, the problem is solved only in an update of the vehicle, and the old one ends up becoming a mico in the used market.

In this week’s column, I present five examples that should be avoided due to numerous reports of problems, but that can be considered from a certain year, when the defect has already been resolved.

Peugeot and Citroën THP prior to 2015 and 2016

Peugeot 308 THP 2013 Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

Several manufacturers have already adopted modern turbo engines with direct injection. One of the first to join this wave was the former PSA group, owner of the Peugeot and Citroën brands, with the famous THP engines. There were many problems in the early years of these propellers, which did great damage to the pockets of their owners.

Valve cover, cam chain and high pump were the main problematic components. As of 2015, some models started to receive this engine with flex technology, which also corrected the valve cover and water pump. The chain of command was corrected in 2016 and, as a result, THP flex became much more reliable.

Renault 1.6 16v SCE before 2018

Renault Sandero 1.0 SCe 2017 Image: Disclosure

At the end of 2016, Renault updated the engines of its main models sold in Brazil. The SCE engines came on the scene in the 2017 range of Logan, Sandero and Duster. More efficient and technological, they disappointed in the appetite for oil. There were several reports of cars that consumed a lot of lubricant even before the first review, of 10 thousand km.

It is not known for sure if Renault has made any silent recalls on these 2017 cars, but the fact is that, from the 2018 model onwards, the complaints have decreased considerably.

So whoever wants to consider one of these Renault cars is best to consider the post 2018 models.

BMW with 2.0 N46 engine

BMW 120i 2010 Image: Disclosure

When a BMW passes you with black smoke coming from the exhaust, chances are it is a model equipped with the N46 engine.

It is a 2.0 aspirated engine, present in the 320i, 120i and X1 models between the years 2010 and 2014. The main defects of this engine are in the lid sealing and valve retainers, which ends up triggering other problems due to leaking oil.

Because of this and for not delivering the performance expected from a BMW, models equipped with this engine are frowned upon in the used market and should be avoided.

Gradually, these cars started to be equipped with the N20 engine, much more reliable. Both are 4 cylinders, 2.0 and 16 valves, but, in order not to make a mistake in the choice, just remember that the N20 is turbocharged and the N46 is aspirated.

Mercedes-Benz with M271 engine

Mercedes-Benz C 180 2013 Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

With a mid-size sedan and compact engine options, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a favorite of those who want to enter the world of luxury cars.

But make no mistake: like every model of the German brand, the maintenance cost is quite high. The M271 engine, present in the C 180, C 200, C 250, SLK 200 and CLK 200 models, launched between 2008 and 2013, presents problems such as premature wear of the camshaft gears.

It’s good to avoid them, if you don’t want to take the risk of having to assume the cost of this repair, which easily exceeds R$ 10 thousand. Fortunately, the next generation of this engine, the M274, no longer had this problem.

Ford EcoSport 1.6 Freestyle 2016 Image: Disclosure

The second and final generation of the Ford EcoSport was marked by the problematic Powershift dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Fiesta and Focus also received this transmission and suffered equally from the shakes. Thus, Ford needed to extend the warranty on this component.

It was no use, as the problems continued to haunt these cars.

The solution would only come years later, with the restyling of the EcoSport 2018, which was now equipped with a traditional automatic transmission with torque converter.

Sadly, Fiesta and Focus didn’t get this change and died with Powershift. Therefore, only EcoSport post 2018 is recommended. As for the Ford Ka, it never had the Powershift, so any automatic example of the compact is reliable.

