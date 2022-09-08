5 things you can never say to someone who is depressed

Talk about mental health is always important, even more so during Yellow September. The campaign serves to alert the population about suicide, which only in Brazil has 28% increase in cases between the years of 2014 and 2019according to data released by Azos.

The technology company did a vast analysis of data on suicide cases in the country and concluded that the young peoplein between 11 and 20 years oldis the most affected — in the same time interval, the increase in cases in this age group was even greater, of 49.6%.

Behind suicidal ideation

We call suicidal ideation the recurring thoughts about promote one’s own death and the will that many people have to die. Suicidal ideation is itself a serious symptom and which requires professional evaluation and monitoring urgently.

The problem is that, many times, before going to a psychiatrist or psychologist, people with suicidal ideations end up talking to friends and familyin a huffing tone.

These people, for not having studied about the correct forms of intervention, end up falling into the common sense and repeating phrases that, although they have the best intentions, they only make the situation worse.

See below what you should never say to a person with depression and/or suicidal ideation:

Things not to say to someone with depression

What reasons do you have for being depressed?

By saying this, you invalidates the person’s illness and conveys the idea that she should be grateful for the things she has (house, food, family, etc.). Depression has nothing to do with ingratitude.

Think positive!

Here’s another bad advice. Positive thinking does not solve any kind of mental illness. In some cases, depression is due to chemical changes in the brain and genetic inheritance.

There are so many people starving in the world

Yup. There are people without food, without a home and without health. This is a problem generated by responsible for managing land, wealth and property.

Comparing ills does not lessen the suffering of the person with depression — on the contrary: they can feel even worse for understanding that, for others, the only real problems are those we can see.

Think of your family!

Wanting to end your life has nothing to do with not thinking about family and friends. The person already has a huge personal burden of suffering, it is not up to us to put even more fault about her.

It just takes willpower!

You don’t say that to a person who’s had a stroke, right? Also, don’t tell anyone who has depression or some other mental illness or disorder. Willpower has no relationship with clinical conditions and diseases.

Depression is a serious illness, like diabetes, and it needs treatment. Ideally, at least at first, is combine psychiatric and psychological therapy.

In case of suicidal ideation or attempt, the search for help should be urgent. If you feel you need it, contact the Life Appreciation Center (CVV), at phone 188.