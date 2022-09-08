A Fazenda 14: After internet beef, mother opens the game and comments on Gretchen’s granddaughter’s participation in the reality show: “Caught by surprise”

Last Tuesday (6), a part of the mystery was revealed: Record TV told who six of the participants of “The Farm 14”. Deolane Bezerra, Ruivinha de Marte, Iran Malfitano, Deborah Albuquerque, Thomaz Costa and Ellen Cardoso (Mulher Stranguinho) were announced as the new pawns of the reality.

Besides them, Beatryz Mirandagranddaughter of Gretchenwas revealed as the first participant of the magazine. After living a controversy for allegedly getting involved with the former player Hadrian Emperorthe 18-year-old girl ended up joining the reality show without telling her own mother, Jenny Miranda.

the daughter of Gretchen took to social media this Wednesday (7) to put an end to the barb exchanges and declared that he is rooting for the heiress. “Regardless of everything that’s happened between us and I haven’t spoken to you before, I wish you all the luck in the world. Even because I was taken by surprise with this news, but I’m here in the crowd “she wrote.

Affair with Adriano Emperor

Recently, Bia Miranda appeared in the media for having stayed with the former player at a party in Rio de Janeiro. However, Jenny showed itself very annoyed with the situation and justified that it would be because of the age difference. The daughter would be 18 years old, while the athlete is close to 40 years old.

Already bia claimed that the mother was interested in Adriano and, for that reason, would have planted the discord. Who also used social networks to comment on the matter was Gretchen. The Rainha do Rebolado denied her granddaughter’s stay and explained that this would not have happened, as her granddaughter has a boyfriend.