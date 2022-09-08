A goal separates Pedro from two historic brands in Flamengo

Pedro has been one of the great highlights of the Flamengo in season. With 23 goals and 9 assists, the striker enchants fans and, even coach Tite, of the Brazilian national team. If he scores this Wednesday, against Vélez, shirt 21 will reach two historic milestones with the red-black shirt.

With a goal in the return game, Pedro will surpass Libertadores with the highest score in Flamengo’s history. At the moment, the brand belongs to Zico and Gabigol, who scored the same 11 goals in 1981 and 2021. Also, one more ball in the net would mean the most goalscoring season in the history of his career.

HISTORY IN LIBERTADORES

So far, Pedro has scored 11 times in the Copa Libertadores. The striker scored against Talleres, Universidad Católica, Sporting Cristal, Tolima (4x), Corinthians and Vélez (3x). Another goal places the striker as the top scorer in just one edition for Flamengo. It does not stop there.

In addition to the impressive mark of 12 goals in just one edition of Libertadores, Pedro can tie with Zico in Flamengo’s historic top scorer in the competition. The striker has already scored 15 times, one less than Galinho de Quintino. Gabigol, in turn, is already above the eternal number 10 of Gávea.

Gabigol – 27 goals

Bruno Henrique – 16 goals

Zico – 16 goals

Pedro – 15 goals

Everton Ribeiro – 11 goals

Pedro is the great name of Flamengo in Libertadores 2022 (Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo)

PERSONAL ARTILLERY

Pedro can also pass an expressive mark in his career. With 23 goals scored in 2022, he is already tied for the number of goals scored in 2020, his first season for Flamengo. Now, he will be able to beat the personal record in front of the crowd, at Maracanã.

The mark, by the way, will hardly be surpassed by the player. Flamengo still has, at least, 14 games to be played in the season, and Pedro is the absolute starter in Dorival Júnior’s team. He also fights for the artillery of Rubro-Negro in 2022, with Gabigol.

2020 – 23 goals and 4 assists

2022 – 23 goals and 9 assists

2018 – 19 goals and 7 assists

BACK GAME AGAINST VÉLEZ

If Pedro taught on the way out, the red-black fan doesn’t expect anything different on the way back. Therefore, the Nation must be in weight at Maracanã, with the possibility of breaking the attendance record of 2022. Flamengo and Vélez face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time).