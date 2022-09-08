A single airline schedules more than 150 flights to Antarctica next summer

Photo: Aerovias DAP





Chilean airline Aerovías DAP, based in Punta Arenas, has announced its schedule of services to Antarctica during the upcoming austral summer. The airline plans to operate more than 150 flights to the frozen continent between mid-November this year and March 2023. This number represents a 30% increase over the last summer season.

According to Aviacionline reports, the airline, which opened its services in 1980 and is headquartered at Presidente Carlos Ibáñez del Campo Airport, has been flying between the American continent and Antarctica for 33 years.

It usually performs three types of operations: charter flights for cruise ship passengers (the main customers of the flights) and expedition ships, logistics and support for Antarctic programs in different countries and eventual evacuations for medical reasons.





antarctic tradition

DAP Airways completed its first flight to Antarctica on February 12, 1989. That day, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, registration CC-CHV, performed a health evacuation. Four months later, and after several failed attempts (weather conditions are a recurring factor in the cancellation of operations to the Antarctic bases), the first commercial flight was completed.

Air connections to Antarctica were carried out by the Twin Otter until the mid-1990s. The aircraft was then replaced by the CC-CLY registered Beechcraft King Air 100. In 2003, Aerovías DAP added the de Havilland Canada Dash 7 to offer more seats in a context of increasing demand.

Four years later, the company took delivery of the first British Aerospace 146-200, an aircraft configured with 96 seats, which today is fundamental to its operation. Today, the company relies on a fleet of aircraft and helicopters to provide a network of commercial and logistical services. It is the largest airline in Antarctica.

Flights from Punta Arenas arrive at Aerodromo Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin, the northernmost airfield on the continent, close to the civilian settlement of Villa Las Estrellas, 950 kilometers southeast of Puerto Williams.



