Advantageous exchange allows a comfortable life in Argentina to ‘digital nomads’ from Brazil

To be digital nomad It seems like a distant dream, but it can become a reality for those who work 100% from home, as is common in the areas of technology and digital marketing. This is the case of Washington Ávila, 27, who chose to live in Buenos Aires, in Argentina, for a few months and, with the devaluation of the peso, he lives rich days. “It’s a superpower that Brazilians have here,” he says.

Adding all the basic costs, such as rent, food and leisure, the expense is between R$ 4 thousand and R$ 5 thousand per month in the city. The real today is equivalent to 26.78 Argentine pesos, at the official exchange rate – but the quotation is already close to twice that in the parallel, as the Argentine exchange system has a total of 13 quotesbeing quite different from the one seen in Brazil.

Washington Ávila, 27, works for a company in Brazil and lives in Buenos Aires Photograph: Diego Haliazs/Estadão

As a result, while working for a technology startup in Brazil, Ávila manages to live in a big city, improve his Spanish and, on top of that, see his money worth more than in São Paulo, where he lived before packing his bags and boarding to the neighboring country. “I manage to have a comfortable lifestyle with a lower salary than in Brazil, despite the economic situation in Argentina”, says Ávila. In the country, inflation could reach 90% this year.

Purchasing power of Brazilians in Argentina

The sales consultant uses a Western Union account to make the salary he receives in reais used in Argentina. The value is converted to the blue dollar, a parallel quotation to the US dollar. In this metric, R$4,000 translates into 208,838 Argentine pesos today. As reported by Estadão in July, the Western Union has gained traction among Brazilians traveling to Argentinaby offering a more advantageous quote to travelers.

Ávila’s plan, for now, is to return to Brazil to fulfill end-of-year commitments. But he is considering the idea of ​​moving permanently to Argentina.

Continues after advertising

From Argentina to Thailand

Geovana Bonsenhor also chose Argentina as her first option outside the country to work as a digital nomad together with her girlfriend Naoamy. Currently in Thailand, the couple lived in Buenos Aires for three months, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The monthly expense was R$ 4 thousand, including about R$ 700 for delivery.

The pandemic has helped to increase the culture of remote work. But we already had to terminate a contract with a client that required face-to-face meetings.” Geovana Bonsenhor, digital nomad

Geovana and Naoamy work with digital marketing, providing services to Brazilian companies. “The pandemic has helped to increase the culture of remote work. But we already had to terminate a client contract that required face-to-face meetings,” she says. Geovana also shows her digital nomad routine on Instagram (@ageotaviajando), a social network where she has more than 5 thousand followers.

For financial educator Lai Santiago, being a digital nomad needs to go beyond the “romanticization” of the idea of ​​living in different countries and be based on solid financial planning, with an emergency reserve for at least eight months of monthly expenses.

“In the case of a person who is going to live in foreign countries and has the need to use a different currency, the best alternative is to keep the amount in an international account in a more stable currency, such as the dollar or the euro”, he says.

Continues after advertising

The routine of a digital nomad also needs to contemplate savings for buying airline tickets and financial resilience to deal with more expensive rents in certain countries. It is necessary to talk to those who live in the desired location to understand the real cost of living and simplify financial life, with fewer bills and credit cards. “The simpler your ‘skeleton’ is, the more chances you have of being successful, both when things are going well and when troubles arise”, says Santiago.