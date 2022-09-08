After acts, opponents go to the TSE against Bolsonaro

At least 3 of the 4 main opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the October elections must go to the Electoral Court against the current president because of the acts of September 7.

In Brasília, at the end of the morning, he spoke in a sound car after a military parade. He said that the PT will not return to power, he called on his supporters to vote in October and also said that, if reelected, it will take “the 4 lines of the Constitution all who dare to stay out of them”.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic flew to Rio de Janeiro. There was also a military exhibition in the city and a new speech.

The coalition of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader in the voting intention polls, announced that it will go to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against Bolsonaro. The charge will be for abuse of political and economic power.

Also a candidate, Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) must ask in court that the current president be prevented from using images of the acts of this Wednesday in the electoral campaign. Ciro Gomes’ PDT should also file a lawsuit against the current president.

Of the 4 main opponents of Jair Bolsonaro, only Simone Tebet (MDB) should not go to court because of the 7th of September.

The candidate stated, through a note, that another action on the subject was unnecessary. “It makes no sense for another party or candidacy to go to court just to make it a ladder.”declared.

In addition to these, he also announced that he would file a lawsuit with Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), through the Rede-Psol party federation. He declared, however, that the idea could be reviewed if Lula’s coalition, of which he is a part, files a lawsuit.