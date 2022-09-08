After almost 7 decades, the Health Post must leave the Center of Franca

After almost seven decades working in the same place, with some parts of the property showing precariousness, the Franca Health Center “Dona Evelina Gramani Gomes” should leave the city center.

The first health unit installed in Franca will be transferred to the new complex of the NGA (Núcleo de Gestão Assistencial) that will be built next year.

The building on Rua Ouvidor Freire once housed several departments of the municipality’s Health Department, but now only a few offices are in operation at the site. Deteriorated by time, the property began to operate in an unhealthy way, despite having undergone several renovations over the years.

The City Hall should open a tender for the work of the new NGA in December. The idea is to start the construction of the health complex in early 2023. The work, which will be in an area on Avenida Jaime Telini, is budgeted at R$ 35 million, according to Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB) said this Tuesday, when using the Town Hall Tribune.

The mayor attended the Legislative plenary to thank the councilors for their support, who allocated part of their amendments – around R$ 12 million – to the construction of the NGA.

Asked what he will do with the old building of the Health Center, after the transfer of services to the new NGA, the mayor said that the property in the city center belongs to the State. “The building belongs to the State. I don’t know what will be done at the site after the return. It cannot become another Unesp”, said Alexandre Ferreira, referring to the old university building that is abandoned in the center of the city.

The building where the NGA currently operates belongs to the City Hall. “Ours (NGA building that will be deactivated) we will fix it after the eviction. Let’s think and look for a destination, install something there”, concluded the mayor.