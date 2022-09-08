After Bolsonaro’s actions on September 7, candidates repudiate the use of the date for electoral campaigns and criticize the president’s speeches | Elections 2022

The three best-placed candidates in the electoral polls, along with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Wednesday (7), repudiated the president’s use of the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence. In Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, mixed civic events with electoral campaign.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), criticized Bolsonaro’s stance and the content of the president’s speeches.

Bolsonaro started the day in Brasilia. He watched the traditional military parade that celebrates Independence every year, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Then he joined a demonstration, just meters away, of thousands of government supporters.

He made a speech in a sound truck in which he defended his government’s actions, repeated veiled threats to the Judiciary and made sexist speeches. Bolsonaro took the opportunity to ask for votes.

In Rio, on the edge of Copacabana, also in the place where a military presentation was held for Independence, he asked for votes again and attacked Lula.

Check out what each candidate said:

Former President Lula said earlier in the evening that Bolsonaro should “discuss Brazil’s problems” and how he will “solve the problems of education, health and unemployment” rather than attacking him.

“The president, instead of discussing Brazil’s problems, trying to tell the Brazilian people how he is going to solve the problems of education, health, the minimum wage, he tries to talk about politics and tries to attack me,” he said.

Lula talks about Bolsonaro’s use of Sete de Setembro

Lula also pointed out that, when he was president, he never used “a day of the homeland, of the Brazilian people” as an “instrument of electoral politics”.

Campaigning for the historic cities of Minas Gerais, Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that Bolsonaro turned a civic act into a rally with millions of public resources involved.

“We watched the President of the Republic put a hack businessman [Luciano Hang, presidente da Havan]investigated in court, on his side, and (…) the president of Portugal (…) was placed on the side, in a true diplomatic aggression (…) The vice president of the Republic of Brazil was also on the other side “, he stated.

“Next, soldiers in uniform, with their decorations, in full dress uniform, mixing with (…) the stooges of an imbecile and criminal president, like Bolsonaro, transform a civic act, a civic-military solemnity, in a rally with millions of public resources involved”, he added.

Ciro Gomes, presidential candidate for the PDT, campaigns in Ouro Preto

Ciro Gomes’ party, the PDT, called on the Electoral Court to ask the Court to investigate the financing of caravans of supporters of the president, and the use of party resources for the September 7 acts. The request, however, was rejected by the Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Raul Araújo.

During an agenda in the interior of São Paulo, Tebet (MDB) said that “Brazil needs peace to be able to look clearly at the problems”.

Following the criticism, the candidate said that Jair Bolsonaro creates “artificial crises every day” and that the president does not know the problems of Brazilians:

“Brazil needs peace to be able to look clearly at Brazil’s real problems. It is an artificial crisis every day being created like a smokescreen of a man who doesn’t know, doesn’t know Brazil’s problems, riches and potential of Brazil and does not present solutions”, said the candidate”.