After fiasco with the new Constitution, Boric reforms cabinet in Chile

Less than 48 hours after 61.86% of Chileans rejected the government-backed draft new Constitution, Chilean President Gabriel Boric switched six key cabinet posts. With the ministerial reform, Boric made a nod to the center-left of former president Michelle Bachelet. “I make this change thinking about our country. Changes are always dramatic in Chile. (…) Maybe it is, I don’t need to hide it, one of the most politically difficult moments I have had to accept. And we will move forward together for Chileans and Chile “, he declared, during the ceremony in which he swore in the new ministers. Boric will complete six months in government next Sunday.

Former mayor of the commune of Santiago, minister of state in the Bachelet government and former deputy, political scientist Carolina Tohá, 57, is the new minister of the interior. Lawyer Ana Lyria Uriarte, 60, who served as Minister-President of the Board of Directors of the National Environment Commission, also during the Bachelet administration, was appointed to the General Secretariat of the Presidency. There were also changes in the Health, Science, Energy and Social Development portfolios, with the respective appointments of Ximena Aguilera, Silvia Díaz, Diego Pardow and Giorgio Jackson.

Shortly before the reform was announced, hundreds of students protested outside La Moeda Palace for more funding for education. There were clashes with riot police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

A political scientist at the Universidad de Santiago de Chile, Marcelo Mella explained to the Correio that the objective of the changes made by Boric was to reorient the government towards the political center, after the defeat in the plebiscite. “The rejection of the new Magna Carta represented a severe blow to Boric, mainly due to the support and commitment given to the Constituent process. With the defeat, the government was forced to seek complementary support from Congress. assumes that leaders from the former Concertación (the center-left reformist bloc that ruled Chile since 1989) enter the cabinet”, he evaluated.

Mella said that Tohá, from the Party for Democracy (PPD), and Uriarte come from Concertación and will have a greater influence on the government. “Uriarte, the new secretary general of the Presidency, was an important negotiator, in the legislative sphere, during the Bachelet administration”, she commented.

María Jaraquemada, executive director of the NGO Chile Transparente, said Boric warned that he intended to change the ministerial cabinet after Sunday's referendum. "There was a lot of criticism of some of the ministers, mainly Izkia Siches (Interior), who showed difficulties in the position, from the beginning, and who lacked previous political experience. The same happened with the secretary general of the Presidency, Giorgio Jackson", explained to Mail.





According to her, after the popular consultation on the new Magna Carta, there was a possibility that Boric would distribute the letters among members of the old Concertación. “These people have a political background and can contribute, especially in the Interior Ministry and the General Secretariat of the Presidency, which are important for the relationship with Congress, but also in addressing the conflict with the Mapuche peoples, in the south of the country. country”, commented Jaraquemada.

Professor at the Faculty of Government at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Gloria De La Fuente admitted to the report that the victory of “Rechazo” (“Reject”) in Sunday’s plebiscite involved the government’s self-criticism and self-analysis that should continue for some time. “At this moment, a signal was very necessary and concrete. The government had anticipated that a new stage would begin, once the plebiscite was resolved. Now, Boric will start a new Constituent”, she said.

According to De La Fuente, the president’s objective is to preserve relations with the coalitions that make up the government, such as Aprueblo Dignidad, which brought Boric to power, and democratic socialism. “These two alliances have always maintained a dialogue with Boric, in order to install themselves in the government. The new cabinet will be formed by people with a lot of experience.”

“Seeing that he didn’t have a majority in Congress, Boric always talked about the pact of a broad left, which would include social democracy. In addition to the relationship with the Legislature, such pact would take into account previous political experience and the need to negotiate continuation of the Constituent Assembly process. Carolina Tohá was suggested as a good name for this challenge.”

María Jaraquemada, executive director of the NGO Chile Transparente

“The main purpose of Boric’s change of cabinet was to expand the government’s parliamentary coalition. Initially, President Gabriel Boric had only 25% support in the Chamber of Deputies and 10% in the Senate. These quotas are absolutely insufficient.” to promote both a new Constituent process and the reforms included in Boric’s government project.

Marcelo Mella, professor of political science at the Universidad de Santiago de Chile

Students protest for better education

Hundreds of students protested outside La Moneda presidential palace demanding more funding for education, hours before Chilean President Gabriel Boric reformed the cabinet after a new constitution was rejected. “And the Pinochet Constitution will fall and it will fall” and “And how, and how, and how is the ‘wea‘ (the question)? There is money for the police (Police) and not for studying”, shouted the students, as they approached the Ministry of Education’s headquarters, next to the palace. the police, who dispersed the mobilization with tear gas and water cannons.