After giving up on becoming ‘Human Ken’, young man becomes a bricklayer’s assistant

07/09/2022 15:03

Felipe Máximo Dias de Oliveira, 18 years old, used social media to tell that he gave up on becoming the “Brazilian human Ken” and became a bricklayer’s assistant.

The young resident of Perube, a city on the coast of So Paulo, known for his desire to look like Barbie’s boyfriend doll, revealed in an exclusive interview with the G1 portal that he abandoned the plan to perform 42 surgical procedures so that he could look more and more like the character.

Known on the networks as Mr. Adam, he still shares videos and photos in character as the character, but only with the use of makeup. “I saw problems in myself that didn’t exist, I don’t see the need for any surgery now. I looked at myself in the mirror and managed to see myself”, said Felipe, announcing the abandonment of body modifications.

Even far from the surgeries, he still shares videos and photos characterized as the character of the world’s most famous doll universe, but without the same objective of undergoing surgical interventions.

The boy said that he is currently living alone since his sister went to live in Portugal. To pay for the rent, he accepted a job offer from his uncle and stepfather, who have worked on construction sites for many years.

“With all the difficulty to work and urgently needing a job, I ended up taking advantage of the opportunity they could give me. I already had a slight experience [na funo] So it worked,” he explained.