After last 7% reduction in refineries, gasoline price drops 0.8% at stations

A Ticket Log survey reveals that, after the last 7% reduction for gasoline sold to refineries, announced on September 1st and valid since last Friday, the 2nd, the average price of a liter of fuel dropped by 0.80 % at the country’s supply pumps.

The price on the first days of the month is R$ 5.46. In the accumulated since the last three reductions announced in July and in August, the average indentation in the price of the liter reaches 12.21%.

The 7% reduction was the biggest since April 21, 2020, when it lowered prices by 8% for distributors at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

regional dynamics

By region, the Northeast showed the most significant reduction in fuel prices between July and August (-14.56%, against a national average of 11.62%), and the average price dropped to R$5.80. The North region has the highest average price (R$ 5.97) and the South, the lowest (5.48).

In the analysis by state, the most significant monthly decrease was registered in Piauí (-18.24%), where the average value of gasoline went from R$ 7.23 to R$ 5.91. Roraima has the highest average in the country (R$ 6.49) and Goiás, the lowest (R$ 5.35).

Gasoline price levels are part of the IPTL, a fuel price index based on supplies at 21,000 Ticket Log accredited service stations.

