Photo by Julian Herzog, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia





At the request of the Czech (or Czech) government, the Russian partners completed their withdrawal from the partnership at the L-410 two-rotor light aircraft factory, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Russian Federation, Oleg Bocharov, as reported. the TASS news agency.

“Unfortunately, colleagues from the Czech Republic chose the path of other airlines from states hostile to us. Despite all the preliminary convictions, it is at the request of the Czech government that we leave the assembly line on the territory of Czechia. We believed that this industrial cooperation is important to us. But the situation is this: the partners have changed. The Russian founders left the company and other people with different powers came in.”said Bocharov.

He emphasized that Russia was, in fact, the only customer for this factory, but the Czech side “did everything to destroy that cooperation and any hope of its restoration”.





The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, together with the Ministry of Transport and United Far Eastern Airlines (the main customer for this type of aircraft), is currently considering three scenarios for replacing the L-410. The priority, according to Bocharov, is the return to the project of the 44-seat universal aircraft TVRS-44 (“Ladoga”).

“The first scenario is to maintain airworthiness and use secondary components. The second is that this year we are putting into practice the work of producing parts of the fuselage of the new aircraft. There’s nothing difficult about it. And the third, more promising, but requires an evaluation, the possibility of implementing a 44-seat aircraft that has the same navigation systems”said Bocharov.

The 44-seat TVRS-44 aircraft will replace the An-24 and the An-26. Its production is expected to begin in 2027.



