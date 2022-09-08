After Sport loses fifth straight game away from home, Vágner Love vents: “There’s no explanation” | sport

The fate continues. Once again wasting several chances to score, Sport ended up being defeated 1-0 by Ponte Preta, at Moisés Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, and reached its fifth consecutive setback, playing away from home in this Series B. One of the worst campaigns of the competition as a visitor, with only one victory (over Chapecoense) still in the 7th round.

Ponte Preta x Sport Série B Vagner Love — Photo: Alessandro Torres/Futura Press

Since then, there are 11 games without a win away from home, with seven defeats and four draws. A use of 12.1% in the period. Again asked about the reason why Sport once again returns to Recife without the three points, the striker was sincere: “There is no explanation”.

– There’s no explanation. People come to play and try to impose themselves. In the second half we were better, we created, the goals did not come and the victories are not coming. We have to run more, fight more, I don’t know, do something else different to try to get the wins away from home too – scored the striker, who scored only in his debut for Sport and has already added seven matches without scoring the net.

In the view of the centre-forward, Sport deserved to leave, at least, with a draw from Moisés Lucarelli. With the result, Leão was stagnant with 40 points and can lose up to three positions with the complement of the 29th round. In addition, he saw Ponte Preta itself pull over (39) and can see the distance for the G-4 to open up to seven points, in case of Vasco’s victory over Grêmio, on Sunday, in Porto Alegre.

