Age, covid and mobility: Elizabeth’s health has deteriorated in the last year – 09/08/2022

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical observation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after worrying doctors about her health. The 96-year-old monarch’s family members were immediately notified, and she is already in the company of Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, also traveled to Scotland. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will also travel to the country.

The queen’s health has been a source of concern since last year. In October, aged 95, she spent the night in a hospital and needed five days of bed rest after “preliminary investigations” by doctors.

The secrecy of the royal palace raised doubts about the state of health of the monarch, who kept an agenda of meetings. A few days later, she returned to work, but was advised to moderate her alcohol intake.

In November, another worrying episode: the queen missed, for the first time in 22 years, the official Cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremony. She was instructed by doctors to rest after suffering a sprained back.

Covid and mobility

Earlier this year, Elizabeth had Covid-19. The monarch reported being “very tired and exhausted” after the illness.

According to palace sources, the covid left the queen even more weakened. Since March, she has had mobility problems and bought a golf cart to help her get around. She has also been using a cane.

The Queen refuses to use a wheelchair because of “superstition” related to her sister’s death after appearing in public with the means of transport.

In June, she stopped participating in Platinum Jubilee events, commemorating the 70th anniversary of her reign. According to Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth experienced “discomfort”. The following month, she officially eased her workload.

In recent months, the monarch has been missing some appointments. The last was on Wednesday, when she was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The day before, she had been photographed naming Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. At the time, a bruise on the queen’s hand drew attention.