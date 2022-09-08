Alcaraz saves match point, defeats Sinner in historic duel and debuts in Grand Slam ‘halfs’

Carlos Alcaraz, 19-year-old Spaniard who has been the real phenomenon of the 2022 season and already occupies the fourth position in the world ranking, this Wednesday (Thursday morning) in New York achieved one of the most important victories of his life, when he left over one of the best encounters of the season — and by far the best tournament — to qualify for the semi-finals of the US Open, his debut at this stage of the competition in Grand Slam tournaments.

In a duel that promised (a lot) and did not disappoint, Alcaraz, in the fight to be able to leave New York as world number one, defeated the Italian Jannik Sinner, 13th place ATP, 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5 and 6-3, in an unbelievable 5h15 duel, in which words are too short to describe the quality, intensity and delivery of the players in another night session that goes down in history.

Alcaraz started better than in the previous duels against Sinner and looked like the best player for two and a half sets, but he didn’t take advantage of any of his five set points in the second game and lost a chance to close the third set in his service, breaking a lot mentally. from now on.

But when Sinner seemed to have the victory in his pocket — he led 5-3 in the fourth set —… he couldn’t close. The Italian served for the victory at 5-4, had match point, but would end up seeing Alcaraz turn around to win the fourth set… and ‘escape’ with the fifth. The match ended at 2:50 am in New York, the latest matchday finale in the tournament’s history.

In the semi-finals, Alcaraz will now face the American Frances Tiafoe, in what will be the second meeting between the two. The American won at Barcelona 2021, when Alcaraz was not even in the top 100 yet. It was only 16 months ago…