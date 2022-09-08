Alcides and Zaquieu kidnap Solano, put a gun to the jagunço’s head and demand a confession of the attack against Zé Lucas

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will taste his own venom by being at gunpoint in the next chapters of wetland, Globo’s 9pm soap opera. This because Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will decide to hunt the jagunço to force him to confess his crimes.

In the next chapters of the plot of Bruno Luperi, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will return to work on Tenório’s farm (Murilo Benício). It will be during this period that she will end up listening to Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Solano planning to kill Zé Leôncio and his children. Desperate, she will return to the lands of Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) to reveal everything she has heard.

Convinced that Solano is a gunslinger, Alcides will join Zaquieu and they will decide to go after the jagunço. On occasion, the two will leave for the neighboring farm and find the criminal sleeping. Wasting no time, Maria Bruaca’s pawn (Isabel Teixeira) will put a gun to Solano’s head, while Zaquieu will try to find a weapon at the scene.

It will happen, however, that they will not find any revolvers with Solano, but they will decide to kidnap him and take him to Zé Leôncio’s farm anyway. Then the jagunço will be pressured to confess his crimes, but he will insist that he is innocent and that he is nothing more than a simple pawn. Zé Leôncio will even raise his criminal record, but he will not find any history of transgression.

In the end, the farmer will have the hired killer released and will also tell his children that they owe Tenorio an apology. In addition, he will apologize to Solano and present him with a horse as a form of reparation for the “humiliation” he suffered on his lands.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.