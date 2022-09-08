Alisson takes a penalty, but Liverpool is run over by Napoli and sees pressure increase after Champions League debut

Napoli took no notice of Liverpool and debuted with a capital victory in the Champions League

Last runner-up Champions LeagueO Liverpool debuted with defeat in Europe’s premier tournament. This Wednesday (9), the napoli beat the reds per 4 to 1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Naples, for the first round of group A.

Zielinsk, Anguissa (twice) and Simeone swung the nets for the Italian team, which just didn’t do even more damage because Alisson took a penalty for Jürgen Klopp’s team. Luis Diaz discounted for the British.

Liverpool started the season without a win in Premier League, where it occupies the seventh position, with nine points added in six games. On the other hand, Napoli entered the field flying in Italian Championship and not knowing what it’s like to lose in the current campaign.

And the different phases experienced by the two teams in their respective national leagues were reflected in this Wednesday’s match.

Even with less possession of the ball (44% against 56%), Napoli ran over in the first half, while the English suffered in the marking. The Italians were left in the initial stage and in the 5th minute they opened the scoring with Zielinski, from the penalty spot. Then, Anguissa and Simeone expanded at 31 and 44. And the rout could have been even bigger had it not been for the defense of Alisson, goalkeeper of the Brazilian Teamin the penalty taken by Osimhen, at 19.

Without giving any chance of reaction to the reds, the home team returned for the second half, scoring the fourth goal. With just 1 minute into the game, Zielinski took advantage of Alisson’s rebound to swing the net and make his second of the game. But Liverpool responded two minutes later. Luis Díaz kicked in place, with no chances for Maret, and decreased for Klopp’s team.

From then on, Napoli closed and just managed the good advantage. On the other hand, the reds they couldn’t pierce the strong defense of the Italians and suffered the defeat in their Champions League debut.

Championship status

With the result, Napoli added the first 3 points and assumed the vice-leadership of group A, behind only ajax by the tie-breaking criteria. Liverpool are in 3rd place, while rangers it’s flashlight.

The guy: Zielinski

Shirt 20 ended the game! The midfielder scored twice and even assisted the goal scored by Anguissa.

Sorry: Joe Gomez

The defender played one of the worst matches of his life. He failed badly in the marking during the 1st half, delivered the first two goals of Napoli and ended up substituted by Matip at half-time.

next games

Napoli returns to the field on Saturday (10) to receive the Spezia, at 10 am (Brasilia time), for the Italian Championship. On the same day, Liverpool face the Wolverhampton, at 11 am (Brasília time), for the Premier League. Both matches are broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Napoli 4 x 1 Liverpool

GOALS: Zielinski (5′ from Q1 and 1′ from Q2), Anguissa (31′ from Q1), Simeone (44′ from Q1), Luis Díaz (3′ from Q2)

NAPOLI: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Olivera (Mário Rui), Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski (Elmas), Politano (Lozano), Osimhen (Simeone), Kvaratskhelia (Zerbin). Coach: Luciano Spalletti

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez (Matip), Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott (Arthur), Milner (Thiago), Salah (Diogo Jota), Roberto Firmino (Darwin Núñez), Luis Díaz. Coach: Jurgen Klopp