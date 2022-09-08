Álvaro Madeira Neto: SUS, brief history and current challenges | Opinion

Photo: Disclosure

Álvaro Madeira Neto, physician and health manager

The Brazilian federative structure is composed of autonomous spheres of government enshrined in the 1988 constitution, namely federal, state and municipal. O Health Unic System (SUS) is a reflection of this model when talking about the autonomy of the three levels of management action.

The process of regionalization it is a fundamental guideline of the SUS in the search for the integration of its components, so that, in a continental country, with such a large population and with such different conditions, the constitutional right to health can be guaranteed. Since the origin of the SUS, it has become clear that the exclusive exercise by federated entities of some public functions weakened the effectiveness of the final objective.

On the other hand, it was also evident that in order to have a good social result, there should be real cooperation and harmonious articulation between the entities, safeguarding their freedom and specificity and thus, configuring a federative coordination system. We have a clear dilemma there! The tension between decentralization and centralization is present in the process. Decentralization, whose landmark dates back to constitution of 1988aimed to reach the citizen in a more specific way.

Looking at the historical evolution of the SUS, it can be seen that its first move was municipalization, leading to progress in municipal action, but with a notable difficulty in defining responsibility. These efforts have led to progress in health care in the country, but profound distortions remain present and big challenges has been imposed on Brazilian managers. A large part of public health policies still continue to privilege the largest population clusters, administrative discontinuities, unfunding progressive federal government, instability of state funding and the fragility of information systems, configure issues to be addressed and resolved.

We are in the 21st century, but on public health issues, still with both feet in the 19th and 20th century. We continue to search for a care process in universal health and integral.







