Amazon: “When you buy a game company, half the time it doesn’t work”

Christoph Hartmann – head of Amazon Games – gave his opinion on the gaming world acquisitions and the fact that there will be more in the future. However, he also said that prefer organic growth and that, from their point of view, in the half the time video game company acquisitions do not lead to good results.

Speaking with GameSpot, Hartmann said: “In the long run, we will all be dead. Every company, as long as the state does not interfere, will end up being a monopoly somehow. I’m not saying that [nós da Amazon] are pointing to it. That. What I mean is that there are fewer and fewer competitors. I’ve been doing this work for 25 years, and the amount of video game companies I’ve seen since then… now Activision is being sold. Who’s left? Take-Two and EA. Take-Two, I don’t know, I think with GTA everyone is pulling away because it’s an invitation to create problems… And EA, it has all the rumors that are going around … “.

Speaking of Electronic Arts, a rumor has recently spread that Amazon could make an offer to acquire Electronic Arts. The rumor was denied, but Hartmann was actually involved in an EA-related operation.

Amazon Games recently opened a new office in Montreal, led by Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six veterans. As Hartmann reports, this veteran team was about to sign with Electronic Arts before Hartmann knew about it and convinced them to switch to Amazon. “EA was about to hire them. They called EA and said, ‘I’m going with Christoph because he seems to like games,’” said Hartmann.

As for other upcoming Amazon Games projects, Hartmann said he always prefers organic team growth and the creating new IPs that he fully owns. It takes longer – and Hartmann ndoes not close the door to possible acquisitions in the future – but organic growth is more attractive from your perspective. Acquisitions, Hartmann noted, have a bad track record.

“In my experience, when you buy a gaming company, half the time it doesn’t work. Sounds like a lot of work. You can start from scratch,” he said.

The head of Amazon Games also revealed why the Lord of the Rings MMO was cancelled. Sony has also given an interview saying that it preferred “organic growth”, but ended up changing its strategy and bought several studios. Also, Naughty Dogs was acquired by Sony back in the day. Microsoft bought Monjag, from Minecraft too, and it’s worked so far.

Source