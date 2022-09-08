América-MG: Pedrinho receives proposal from Russian football and stay is further away | america-mg

Pedrinho’s stay at CT Lanna Drumond seems increasingly unlikely. On loan to América-MG by Bragantino, the striker received a proposal from Lokomotiv, from Russia, and has an agreement on his way to leave the Minas Gerais club in the next few hours. That’s because the transfer window in the European country ends this Thursday.

The information about the proposal was anticipated by journalist Fábio Aleixo, who lives in Russia, and confirmed by ge. Pedrinho’s staff says that Bragantino and Lokomotiv are talking. Sources connected to the São Paulo club informed the ge that there are great chances that the sale will be completed in the next few hours. The amount is around 5 million euros plus bonus. América receives a percentage for being a showcase club.

In the loan contract signed between Bragantino and América there is no option to buy the player, which would force the Minas Gerais club to negotiate a definitive purchase or the extension of the loan contract, which ends in December.

1 of 3 Pedrinho celebrates a goal — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF Pedrinho celebrates a goal — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

América-MG had already signaled interest in keeping the striker for next season. After Lokomotiv’s proposal, however, the América-MG club did not comment.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

At 22 years old, Pedrinho is one of the highlights of the season at Coelho. He is Coelho’s top scorer, with eight goals and three assists.

Watch: all about América-MG on ge, Globo and Sportv