Ana Maria gets emotional and exposes Riding Therapy treatment: “Here”

During the program, Ana Maria Braga read a letter from a fan, who learned that she would broadcast a report on him.

Ana Maria Braga got emotional during the live screening of Mais Você, this Wednesday, September 7th.

Moved, the presenter exposed the case of a fan named João, who is bedridden and undergoing treatment based on Riding Therapy.

For those who don’t know, it is a therapeutic method that relies on the help of horses as a way to help people who live in special conditions.

Ana Maria Braga then explained João’s situation and was very emotional. He sent a letter to the presenter.

“Until now, the affection we feel is inexplicable. I really wanted to say thank you. I wish you had the strength, and I know you are. It’s understanding everything,” she replied.

