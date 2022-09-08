André Gonçalves is serving 60 days of house arrest and says he will make agreements to resolve alimony: “Very excited”

André Gonçalves became known by the general public due to his participation in works and productions of the brazilian tv. The actor was in hits like ‘vampire‘, ‘Bite & blow‘ and ‘paths of India‘. However, in recent months, the artist has appeared in the media for a reason not pleasant.

It turns out that Andrew has just served 60 days of house arrest with the right to an electronic anklet. The sanction is based on a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, the journalist Cinthia Beniniand failure to pay alimony daughter, 18 years old. The debt reaches the amount of R$ 650 thousand.

The actor had the location accessory removed this Wednesday (7), and can now start the state deputy campaign for Rio de Janeiro. In an interview with the newspaper The globe, André says that he is excited for the fresh start and that he has already started an agreement to solve the pending issues with his daughter. please note that Gonçalves faced a similar case in the past with another 23-year-old daughter, but the case is on track.

“There’s already an agreement made with the older one and I’m finishing making an agreement with the younger one. I’m quite excited”, he reiterated to the Extra newspaper. It is worth remembering that recently, Marcelo Gonçalvesthe actor’s brother, spoke to record that your current wife, Danielle Winits, sustains the former global financially. “Dani is his main partner. She always was, for the last seven, eight years. She’s his right hand man, his heart, she’s giving him full support“, said.