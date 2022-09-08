Anitta deletes photos and stops following her boyfriend after outbursts and indirect on social network

Looks like anita and the music producer Murda Beatz may have put an end to the relationship. After the singer posted on Twitter an indirect in the form of an outburst, on the night of last Tuesday, 7, fans of the artist were in an uproar and even realized that she filed the photos with Murda from the Instagram and unfollowed him on social media. The unfollow was reciprocated by him on the same platform.

anita started the outburst by saying that she was feeling used. “There are people who choose to inhabit this murky environment so they can enjoy the pot of gold, but they want to pull you along. They want to use you as a rescue if they’re drowning, even if it could harm you. But happiness is freedom, and depending on a pot of gold,” she wrote. “(Whatever that gold is for you within your reality) is not freedom. Dependence is the opposite of freedom, without freedom there is no way to know how to love yourself. And you only know how to love the other who loves yourself”, he added.

Afterwards, the artist published a text that deals with reaching the end of the rainbow and discovering the pot of gold, but realizing that her innocence is gone. “It is possible to take the path back, but it is impossible to recover the beauty that ignorance gave to your vision of things. The glow of the pot of gold, along with the darkness around her, changed her eyes forever,” she concluded.

anita and Murda Beatz assumed they were together in June of this year. The producer, who has worked with big names like Ariana Grande and Drake, accompanied the singer on MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), in August, when she won the prize in Best Latin Music by the hit To involvemaking history in Brazilian music.

There are people who choose to live in this dark environment so they can enjoy the pot of gold… but they want to pull you along. They want to use you as a rescue if they are drowning, even if it could harm you. But happiness is freedom, and depending on a pot of gold — Anita (@Anita) September 6, 2022

Wasting no time, Brazilian fans of the singer “invaded” the Canadian’s social networks to defend the artist. They filled with comments a video posted by Murda, in early July, in which anita appears dancing the hit No Morepartnership with Quavo, J. Balvin and Pharrell. “Lost,” wrote one of them.

Anitta in a video posted on Murda Beatz’s Instagram Photograph: @murdabeatz / Instagram

Many of these fans are already “shipping” the singer with the Colombian maluma who has already partnered with the singer in some songs, among them, the recent success He Who Waits .

His name became one of the most talked about topics on the web after the artist published a cryptic message in Instagram stories, shortly after the followers of anita speculate her breakup with the producer. “You will find someone new to love today,” he shared. maluma.