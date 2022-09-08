Apple Brazil readjusts prices for some iPhones, Macs and accessories

Apple Brazil readjusts prices for some iPhones, Macs and accessories

Lately, it hasn’t taken any major release from Apple for it to make changes in the prices of its products. However, on days when there are new announcements, you can be sure that some adjustment will be made — and today was no different.

With the launch of the new iPhones, for example, we saw a drop in the values ​​of the iPhones 13 and 13 mini, in addition to the 12 — which remains the only option of the generation, since the 12 mini was discontinued.

In addition, several accessories were also impacted more or less, such as Apple Watch bracelets, AirPods and Beats headphones, for example.

Let’s check out the changes below.

iPhones

iPhones 12

Yes, you did not read it wrong. Apple killed off the 12 mini and now only makes the iPhone 12 available, with a 6.1-inch screen.

iPhones 13 and 13 mini

Unlike the 12 mini, here Apple kept the 13 mini in line.

iPhone Accessories

Some wristbands for Apple Watch

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
sport, sport loop, Nike sport or solo loopBRL 514BRL 499– 2.9%
Braided solo loop, leather links, Milanese style, Trail loop, Alpine and OceanBRL 1,105BRL 1,099– 0.5%
modern claspBRL 1,538BRL 1,559– 1.3%
with silver linksBRL 3,847BRL 3,9091.6%

macs

Mac mini

Mac Studio

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
M1 MaxBRL 22,500BRL 23,8005.7%
M1 UltraBRL 42,500BRL 43,8003%

AirPods

AirTag

beats

The changes are there. Let’s hope there aren’t any other readjustments in the next few weeks…

