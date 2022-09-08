Apple launches new iPhone 14; see prices, colors and news

Apple’s new line of cell phones has just been announced by the company at its annual event. There are four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with screens ranging from 6.1 inches (15.5 cm) to 6.7 inches (17 cm).

In general, they have improved cameras, satellite connection for emergency communication and the Pro versions have a slight visual change in the selfie camera region.

The price of the new iPhones:

iPhone 14: $799 (6.1 inches)

iPhone 14 Plus: $899 (6.7 inches)

iPhone 14 Pro: $999 (6.1 inches)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099 (6.7 inches)

In the United States, the pre-sale of the devices starts this Friday (9). Most of them will be in stores nationwide on September 16. The exception is the iPhone 14 Plus, which will only hit retail on October 7th.

In Brazil, according to the official Apple store, they will cost:

iPhone 14: BRL 7,599 (128 GB) – BRL 10,599 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus: BRL 8,599 (128 GB) – BRL 11,599 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro: R$9,499 (128GB) – R$12,499 (1TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: R$10,499 (128GB) – R$15,499 (1TB)

There is still no release date for the Brazilian market. However, it is common for the company to bring the phones here in a matter of weeks.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The phones have the same A15 Bionic chip as phones launched last year, and will come in two sizes 6.1 inches (iPhone 14) and 6.7 inches (iPhone 14 Plus). They will hit the market in five colors: black, silver, blue, purple and red.

iPhone 14 colors Image: Reproduction

Perhaps one of the biggest highlights is the 12-megapixel camera, which captures up to 50% more light than the iPhone 13.

Another important feature is that it has optical stabilization. Sensor is important to help recording moving images, making the capture less blurry. It will be possible to activate the functionality by choosing the “Active Mode” option.

In the US, iPhones 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will only be sold with esim. In practice, they have an internal telephony chip. That way, people will have to activate it directly on a carrier. You won’t have to keep taking a SIM card from an old phone to a new one, for example.

Apple did not give details of how this will work in the Brazilian market.

One of the news is that all iPhones 14 have Emergency SOS. A system that connects the iPhone with satellites in an emergency.

New iPhones 14 have satellite connection for emergencies Image: Reproduction

The idea is that the phone can have some kind of communication in places without internet connection or cell phone signal.

The phones will have an app that helps with the satellite connection. The user will have to point the device at a satellite to get the connection. Once connected, you can send basic information, such as reporting occurrence and location.

At first, the feature will only be available in Canada and the United States and will be free for the next two years.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Image: Reproduction

The iPhones 14 Pro have a different look. The camera cutout is more discreet.

Instead of a large notch, it has a hole for the camera and another pill-shaped cutout for the facial recognition sensor.

Inside, they have the A16 Bionic chip, the most sophisticated ever released by the company. The screens are 6.1 inches (iPhone 14 Pro) and 6.7 inches (iPhone 14 Pro Max).

A curiosity about the screen is that it has an always-on mode. That way, whenever you need to unlock your phone, you can have access to the main notifications.

One of the great differentials of the Pro models are the cameras. In addition to having optical stabilization (like the non-Pro models), Apple has a trio of sensors: 48 megapixels (main) + 12 megapixels (telephoto) and 12 megapixels (ultra-wide and macro).

According to the company, the sensors can absorb twice as much light as previous models, which should considerably improve the quality of photos in low light.

Still speaking of photography, the new phones have a new arrangement of leds for flash. In this way, the system can better control the lighting of the person or object being captured.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Apple