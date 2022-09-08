Apple wants to continue selling iPhone without charger and appeals decision

Apple said it will appeal a decision by the Brazilian court that suspends the sale of iPhones without a charger. In a statement, the company mentions that it has already won “several court decisions in Brazil” and that customers are “aware of the various options for charging their devices”.

Apple’s position came after Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Ministry of Justice, fined the company R$12.2 million and suspended the sale of iPhones without the charger included, starting with the iPhone 12.

In a statement, Apple argued that the removal of the charger (adapter that allows you to charge the iPhone from the outlet) is related to a reduction in e-waste.

“Power adapters represent our biggest use of zinc and plastic, and taking them out of the box has helped to reduce more than 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions – the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road a year,” the company says (read Apple’s full position below).

Since the iPhone 11, Apple has stopped including the charger in the phone case. When you buy a new iPhone, you only get a cable with a Lightning tip and USB-C.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Case Image: Getty Images

Some Brazilian customers even sued Apple for removing the charger and won the case. Procons from several states also fined the company for removing the accessory from the phone case.

For Justice, removal of charger is a tie-in

According to a statement from Senacon, Apple is being sued for “tie sale, sale of an incomplete product or lack of essential functionality, refusal to sell a complete product through discrimination against the consumer and transfer of liability to third parties”.

For the Ministry of Justice body, Apple’s justification of environmental concern is not enough. For them, the company’s decision (to remove the charger) “transferred all the burden to the consumer”.

In addition, Senacon argues that if the company wanted to reduce the environmental impact, it could change the standard of its charger to USB-C – currently, the brand has its own standard called Lightning. The European Union even has a determination that electronics sold in the block from 2024 are all USB-C standard.

Rumors point out that Apple is considering migrating to USB-C in 2023. Currently, only a few iPads have this type of port, which is very common in Android phones.

Apple will launch new iPhone on September 7

Senacon’s decision comes a day before Apple’s traditional September event, in which the brand usually launches new iPhones.

Apple is expected to present the new iPhone 14, in a broadcast made directly from Cupertino, California (USA), at 14:00 (Brasilia time). Find out how to follow the event.

