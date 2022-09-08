Apple will appeal the decision that suspends the sale of iPhone without charger | Technology

In the decision published this Tuesday in the “Official Journal of the Union”, the Ministry of Justice announced the fine and determined the immediate suspension of the supply of all cell phones with the iPhone brand, “regardless of model or generation, without the battery charger”.

“At Apple, we consider our impact on people and the planet in everything we do. Power adapters accounted for our biggest use of zinc and plastic, and taking them out of the box helped to reduce more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions – the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road a year. There are billions of USB-A power adapters already in use around the world that our customers can use to charge and connect their devices. We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and We are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices. We will continue to work with SENACON to resolve their concerns and we plan to appeal this decision.”