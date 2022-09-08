Arana suffers hard entry and leaves field crying

The left-back Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, has become a concern for coach Tite, who on Friday (9) will call up the Brazilian team for the friendlies with Tunisia and Ghana, in preparation for the World Cup that will be played from November, in Qatar.

Starting the last time that Brazil played, in the 1-0 victory over Japan, in June, Guilherme Arana suffered a strong entry from Carlos Eduardo, from Red Bull Bragantino, in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.

In the 48th minute of the second half, Arana received a ball in the defense field and took a strong tackle from Carlos Eduardo, which hit the knee and left ankle of the Atlético side. Arana left the Mineirão lawn crying, to receive medical attention. Despite the tough entry, the Red Bull Bragantino striker was only yellowed by referee Jean Pierre (RS).

Visibly in no condition to play, Galo’s shirt 13 returned to the field in the 52nd minute of the second half, just to make a number on the field. The game went on until 54 and Arana was attended again by doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, from Atlético and also from the Brazilian team. The selectable left the lawn on the stretcher cart.

According to Atlético’s press office, Guilherme Arana had a sprained left knee. The player will be re-evaluated by the medical department this Thursday (8).