Arcane returns with big news ahead of season 2

“If you’re going to change the world, don’t ask permission”. And it was with that sentence that viktor allied with Jayce in Arcane. But these were also the words that sparked the new documentary of the series, “Bridging the Rift“with revealing and free episodes on the official channel of League of Legends at the YouTube. Therefore, the fans have something to satisfy their anxiety until the 2nd season comes on Netflix.

At first glance, the idea of ​​a docuseries doesn’t seem like a big deal, or even a novelty good enough to mention. But whoever thinks like that… couldn’t be more wrong. Once unraveling the whys and hows of this project that took 6 years to have its debut couldn’t be more interesting, impressive and – by the way – inspiring.

In fact, League of Legends is not only one of the most important eSports today, but also one of the most popular games of the last decade. In this sense, the expansion of MOBA 2009 for music videos, short films and then, Arcane gives Netflix, was gradual and full of obstacles. Mainly due to the stratospheric ambitions of the creators (Christian Linke and Alex Yee) for the former small studio Fortiche.

Now, having broken the “curse of video game adaptations” and conquered an audience beyond fans of the original game, the series that started with the idea of ​​a dreamy employee continues with a 2nd season awaited around the world. So come with the Streaming Brazil to know everything about its future, a possible spin-off and, of course, the surprising documentary “Bridging Rifts“.

building bridges is very most than one adaptation

In retrospect, season 1 of Arcane arrived at Netflix in 3 Acts (between November 6 and 20, 2021), bringing 9 episodes with 39 to 44 minutes in never-before-seen animations (mixing 3D and 2D masterfully). Not only that, with camera work and cinematic storytelling that elevated the series’ audience to audiences of all kinds.

Thus, it is not surprising to say that such a milestone took 6 years to complete. At first, coming from the aspiration of an employee of the Riot Games to expand the potential of the IP (brand) of League of Legends and the still newbie – but already a rare gem in the history of the animation industry –, the studio Fortiche. In short, which started this partnership in 2013 through the music video “Get Jinxed“. Later, with “warriors“, “Rise“ and now mainly “enemy“ (from the series itself).

“[Em Arcane] we sought to create something that could stand on its own. That is, a great story about characters that the audience could relate to, whether or not you are a player. In the end, our goal was to bring something passionate.”attested Christian Linkethe showrunner and pivot of the entire series. – via Netflix queue “[Com a série] you have a complete view of the world, technology, people and even the architecture of the City of Progress (Piltover) and the Underferia (Zaun) of Runeterra”added co-creator Alex Yee.

As seen, as Season 2 prepares for its arrival in Netflixthe new documentary “Arcane: Bridging the Rift“ (or building bridges) is available in full, free of charge and subtitled in Portuguese at YouTube. In summary, in the case of 5 episodes / videos of 23 to 36 minutes retracing the various and arduous stages of development of this previously unimaginable adaptation. Then, give play at Part 1 (“I only dream of risks“) just above ☝️.

THE 2nd season in Arcane at Netflix

Now, in terms of the season 2 premiere of the 9-year-old series Annie Awards and of 4 Emmysincluding that of best animation, its return date is not known for sure. But, we anticipate that it will not be necessary to wait another 6 years until then. Since, now that Riot and Fortiche have all the technical and narrative structure of the series mapped out, the new episodes won’t take so long. Even so, due to the high scope, the forecast is for 2023.

“For us, it is very important to maintain creative and financial control in this endeavor in the TV world. So, we committed to Arcane for several seasons, giving us space to create amazing stories and deep characters.”said the CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurentin your twitter.

At the moment, there is confirmed the return of the voices of Hailee Steinfeld (Saw), Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn) in the cast of the 2nd season of Arcane at Netflix. In addition, it is expected that the story will focus not only on the cities of piltover and zaunas well as in other parts of runeterra (for example, Ixtal, bilgewater or Shurima), in addition to the introduction of more champions of “LoL“ (as Zeri, Urge, swain, Warwick, Dr. World or Camille).

Spin off in Arcane: Valorant

Finally, due to the resounding success of the series in Netflix, a 2nd season and plans beyond are pretty evident. However, now that the Riot Games acquired consulting roles on the board of Fortichewe must wait for “other projects to be announced”. As such, many fans believe that the company’s latest game, Valorant (FPS / multiplayer), can also be adapted.

Briefly, the reason for this theory is the fact that the lore / history of the game has grown a lot and, mainly, because it accommodates the – currently popular – concept of the multiverse. In that sense, your show could even be a spin-off of Arcane (directly or indirectly). But in any case, in YouTube 5 short films (dubbed) made by the studios are now available Axis and blur (in Love, Death & robots). Check out one of them:

