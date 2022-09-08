Assassin’s Creed and Red Dead Redemption 2 are cheaper this week | Games

Valve’s Steam platform stands out with cheaper PC games. Among the highlights is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which brings the entire trilogy remastered in 4K and with its DLCs. In addition, users also have the opportunity to save money on names like Hunt Showdown and A Plague Tale: Innocence. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
On the eve of announcements, Assassin’s Creed franchise brings big discounts in digital stores — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft
Until September 14, you can buy special editions and expansions in the Extended Game Session promotion, which features popular names at up to half price. Among the highlights are Marvel’s Spider-Man, GTA 5 and the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, which brings improvements for the new generation of consoles and Vergil as a selectable character. See the main offers below:
Dawn of Ragnarok is the first expansion of the second year of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$ 92.36;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – R$ 99.95;
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – R$ 39.99;
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – R$ 29.98;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – R$99.75;
- GTA 5: Premium Edition – R$ 79.95;
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – BRL 82.45;
- Persona 5 Royal – BRL 99.96;
- Resident Evil Village – BRL 138.37;
- Mafia: Trilogy – BRL 99.96.
Microsoft’s digital store stands out for its variety, with the possibility of paying cheaper in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Dead By Daylight and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was highly acclaimed by specialized critics last year. Check out these and more titles on offer below:
Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the most classic fighting game franchises — Photo: Disclosure/Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 99.98;
- Mortal Kombat 11 – BRL 39.99;
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 135.98;
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – BRL 125.00;
- Dead By Daylight – BRL 31.60;
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – BRL 149.97;
- Rainbow Six Extraction – R$99.97;
- Amnesia: Collection – R$ 6.20;
- Life is Strange: True Colors – R$ 149.97;
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – R$ 69.98.
Valve’s Steam platform is a benchmark in computer games and is particularly known for its seasonal offers, which include thousands of titles in the catalogue. However, its weekly promotions are also not far behind and include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Rainbow Six Siege and Titanfall 2 , whose universe gave rise to the famous Battle Royale Apex Legends. Check out the Steam highlights in the following lines:
Red Dead Redemption 2 impresses with attention to detail and for bringing the largest world ever created by Rockstar Games — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar Games
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – R$ 102.09;
- Hunt: Showdown – BRL 44.50;
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – BRL 25.98;
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – R$47.80;
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – R$29.69;
- Titanfall 2 – BRL 14.24;
- Mafia Definitive Edition – R$ 80.46;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 119.50;
- Orcs Must Die 3 – BRL 19.13;
- Death’s Door – BRL 24.97.
