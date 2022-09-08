Atlético-MG draws with Bragantino and coveted break in the Brazilian – 07/09/2022

Red Bull Bragantino opened the 26th round as the fifth worst visitor in the Brazilian Championship, but it doesn’t need to be better than that to take points away from Atlético-MG at Mineirão. That’s what the São Paulo team did when they drew 1-1 with Galo, with goals from Ademir, for the hosts, and Aderlan, for Massa Bruta.

After the victory over Atlético-GO, beating Bragantino and starting a sprint in the Brazilian was the desire of Atletico. But the result keeps the alvinegro team away from the G4, a goal that was left in a season that is ending in a melancholy way for the current national champion. Alvinegro occupies seventh place, with 40 points, three less than Inter, which closes the direct classification zone in the group stage of the continental tournament.

It is the home campaign that explains the Brasileirão so far below Atlético, which has only the 13th best performance as home team. In the last five rounds in front of their fans, Galo won only two points out of a possible 15. If in Mineirão or Independência, Alvinegro does not show the strength of the previous year, when it was practically unbeatable, the Atleticana strength has been demonstrated far from Belo Horizonte, with the second best campaign among the visitors.

Too bad for Atlético that the Brasileirão will be flooded once again with places in the Copa Libertadores, because on the field, the team led by Cuca has not deserved a place in the main competition of clubs in South America next season.

Who did well: Leo Ortiz

Bragantino’s defender and captain did very well in defense, winning almost all disputes. And he still appeared on two occasions in the attack, after taking corners.

Who was bad: Alonso

One of the pillars of the solid defense of Atlético Brazilian champion in 2021, the Paraguayan defender does not have a good season. He failed in the bid that led to Bragantino’s goal.

Atlético-MG match: More of the same

Turkish coach Mohamed was pointed out by many as the great villain of Atlético’s bad season, but since the Argentine’s departure, Galo has not yet found himself. Under Cuca’s command, the attack creates some good chances, but the defense remains vulnerable.

Hulk in the cabin

Vetted from the match due to a muscle injury to his left calf, Hulk accompanied his teammates in one of the boxes at Mineirão. The steering wheel Otávio, who is also injured, was with the striker.

Cleiton’s Fault

Revealed by Atlético-MG and sold to Red Bull Bragantino in early 2020, goalkeeper Cleiton gave the former club a little help. The Braga archer missed the ball deflected by Ademir and could not prevent the first goal of the match.

Alonso and Arana reciprocated

Aderlan, from Red Bull Bragantino, celebrates a goal against Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

If Cleiton could not defend the ball deflected by Ademir, the duo Alonso and Arana returned the kindness to Bragantino. The two failed to mark Aderlan, who had no difficulty controlling the ball inside the Atletico area and finishing to tie the game.

Fans attended and supported

Despite the bad phase of Atlético, the crowd showed up in good numbers at Mineirão. There were 34,941 payers, with an income of R$ 1,178,713.68. And there was no lack of support for the team to beat Bragantino. At the end of the game, after another stumble at home, the crowd did not skimp on the boos.

Rest on the weekend

The duel between Atlético and Red Bull Bragantino was scheduled for the 11th (Sunday), but it was brought forward at the request of the Minas Gerais club, since at the beginning of next week Mineirão will host a musical event. With that, Galo and Braga will have at least ten days apart until round 27 of the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-MG 1 x 1 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Competition: 26th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: September 7, 2022 (Wednesday), at 17:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Auxiliaries: José Eduardo Calza (RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Nacho (CAM); Helinho and Carlos Eduardo (RBB)

goals: Ademir (CAM), at 16, and Aderlan (RBB), at 30 minutes of the first half;

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair (Vargas) and Zaracho (Nacho Fernández); Eduardo Sasha (Rubens), Keno and Ademir (Pavón). Technician: cuca

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan (Andrés Hurtado), Léo Ortiz, Natan and Ramon; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires (Jadsom Silva); Artur (Smile), Helinho (Miguel) and Alerrandro (Carlos Eduardo). Technician: Maurício Barbieri