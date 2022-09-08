Atltico 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino: see the goals of the game for the Brazilian

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Ademir and Guga celebrate Atlético’s goal against Red Bull Bragantino

Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino drew 1-1 this Wednesday (7th), in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Ademir scored for Galo, and Aderlan left everything the same for Massa Bruta. Watch the goals and highlights in the video below:

Both goals came in the first half. At 16 minutes, Guga crossed on the right and found Ademir in the area to open the scoring for the home team. At 30′, Aderlan received a throw, made a beautiful play in the area, overcame Arana and Alonso and finished to equalize the score.

