Atltico: Arana takes hard entry in Mineiro and leaves field on stretcher

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Atltico: Arana takes hard entry in Mineiro and leaves field on stretcher 1 Views

Arana left the lawn with a limp and could become an embezzlement at Atl
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Arana left the pitch with a limp and could become an embezzlement at Atltico

Left-back Guilherme Arana could be another problem for Atltico. The player was hit hard by striker Carlos Eduardo, from Bragantino, in the 1-1 draw in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship, and left the pitch on a stretcher, with great difficulty to step on the ground.

Atltico’s medical department is getting more crowded with each game. The club did not count, against Bragantino, with defender Igor Rabello, midfielder Otvio, attacking midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Hulk and Alan Kardec. Zaracho also left the game against Bragantino in pain and should be reevaluated.

Atltico vs Red Bull Bragantino: photos from the match in Serie A

Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Luís Castro criticizes the press for creating ‘artificial crises’ and seeks to ‘harmonize expectations’ in Botafogo

In reflection at an event organized by the CBF, last Monday, Luís Castro talked about …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved