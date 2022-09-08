Atltico: Arana takes hard entry in Mineiro and leaves field on stretcher

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Arana left the pitch with a limp and could become an embezzlement at Atltico

Left-back Guilherme Arana could be another problem for Atltico. The player was hit hard by striker Carlos Eduardo, from Bragantino, in the 1-1 draw in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship, and left the pitch on a stretcher, with great difficulty to step on the ground.

Atltico’s medical department is getting more crowded with each game. The club did not count, against Bragantino, with defender Igor Rabello, midfielder Otvio, attacking midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Hulk and Alan Kardec. Zaracho also left the game against Bragantino in pain and should be reevaluated.