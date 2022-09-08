Atltico draws with Bragantino and misses the chance to paste in the Brazilian G6

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Keno made good plays on the left side, but couldn’t help Atltico win at home

Atltico continues to struggle to win in front of their fans. On Wednesday afternoon, Galo received Bragantino in Mineiro, took the lead, but gave up the draw in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro scored with Ademir, but Aderlan secured the 1-1 for the São Paulo team.

The script was similar to previous games. Many missed chances, while the opponent had to go on the attack a few times to swing the net. Ademir, a novelty this afternoon, opened the scoring after Guga’s cross. Shortly after, Aderlan dribbled Alonso and kicked. The ball deflected and died in the nets.

Galo stopped in good defenses by Cleiton, finished some plays without precision and, in the best chance, Nacho hit Bragantino’s post. With that, the team completed six consecutive games (counting one for the Copa Libertadores) without winning at Mineiro.

With the tie, Atltico lost the chance to paste in the G6 of the Brazilian Championship. Galo now has 40 points, in seventh position, with two less than Athletico-PR and Fluminense. Bragantino remains in 11th, with 33.

Table of Contents Atltico vs Red Bull Bragantino: photos from the match in Serie A

The game

ATLICO 1 X 1 RB BRAGANTINO athletic RB Bragantino

The Rooster visits Ava, in Ressacada, at 4:30 pm. Bragantino plays the next day, at home, against Gois, at 11 am.

The game

Atltico started the game with some changes in relation to the team that won Atltico-GO. Junior Alonso and Allan returned from suspension in the vacancies of Rver and Jemerson. In the attack, Ademir took the place of the injured Hulk. On the side, Cuca opted for Guga instead of Mariano.

And the two novelties worked well in the first half. The game started out wide, with both teams finding spaces to move forward at speed. It often lacked the fit in the last pass.

The first big chance was for Bragantino. After a bid in which Atltico complained a lot about an unmarked foul, the ball reached Alerrandro, face to face with Everson, stopping in a spectacular defense by Galo’s goalkeeper. The Minas Gerais team replied Jair, after a nice triangulation, finishing badly.

And it didn’t take long for the goal to come out. After a move from the right, Guga crossed for Ademir to anticipate the marker and play first to the back of the net: 1 to 0.

The game continued busy, with the teams exchanging attacks. And, in a long throw by defender Lo Ortiz, Aderlan received on the back of Arana, dribbled Alonso twice and submitted. The ball deflected on the two Galo markers and died in the back of the net: 1 to 1.

Atltico had good chances in the final stretch of the first half, especially with Keno, but the submissions were dangerously wide.

Atltico returned for the second half with Nacho replacing Zaracho, who left the field feeling pain. Galo dominated the actions in the first minutes, controlling possession and not giving Bragantino any space to reach the attack. The Minas Gerais team had good chances, as in Ademir’s long shot and Nacho’s header that landed on the crossbar.

Cuca changed the team, putting Pavn and Vargas in the spots of Ademir and Jair. More offensive, Galo continued to create opportunities. The best one was with Sasha, completing Arana’s cross. Cleiton saved. Galo pressed until the end, but did not get the positive result in Mineiro.

ATLICO 1 X 1 RB BRAGANTINO

athletic

Everson; Guga (Mariano, 38/2°T), Natha Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair (Vargas, 2/29) and Zaracho (Nacho, at half-time); Ademir (Pavn, 2/21), Sasha (Rubens, 2/38) and Keno

technician: cuca

RB Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan (Hurtado, 2/28T), Lo Ortiz, Nathan and Ramon; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires (Jadsom, 2/28); Artur (Sorriso, 2/39), Helinho (Miguel, 2/39) and Alerrandro (Carlos Eduardo, 2/15)

technician: Maurcio Barbieri

goals: Ademir (16/1°T); Aderlan (30/1°T)

Yellow cards: Helinho (13/1°T); Nacho (29/2°T); Carlos Eduardo (48/2°T)

Reason: 26th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5 pm

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte

public: 34,941

Income: BRL 1,178,713.68

referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jos Eduardo Calza (RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)