Atltico returns to Mineiro and equals fasting of the year of relegation

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Atltico drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino in Mineiro Atltico drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino this Wednesday (7th), in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, the alvinegro team reached six consecutive matches without winning at Gigante da Pampulha, a negative sequence that had not occurred since 2005, the year of Serie B relegation. Negative sequence of Atltico in Mineiro 07/10/2022 – Atltico 0 x 0 So Paulo – Brazilian Championship – It was the last game of Atltico under the command of Turkish coach Mohamed in Mineiro. In the match, the Rooster created little and complained about a penalty not scored on Hulk. The duel ended in a controversial way, after the white-and-white striker disclosed threats from referee Anderson Daronco to the press. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 07/10/2022 – Atltico 0 x 0 So Paulo – Brazilian Championship – It was the last game of Atltico under the command of Turkish coach Mohamed in Mineiro. In the match, the Rooster created little and complained about a penalty not scored on Hulk. The duel ended in a controversial way, after the white-and-white striker disclosed threats from referee Anderson Daronco to the press. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 07/24/2022 – Atltico 1 x 2 Corinthians – Brazilian Championship – Under the command of interim Lucas Gonalves, Atltico received Corinthians for the Brazilian Championship, in Mineiro, and was defeated in a comeback. In the first half, Keno scored a goal. In the final stage, the ex-athletican Fbio Santos scored twice and decreed the triumph of the Paulistas. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 07/24/2022 – Atltico 1 x 2 Corinthians – Brazilian Championship – Under the command of interim Lucas Gonalves, Atltico received Corinthians for the Brazilian Championship, in Mineiro, and was defeated in a comeback. In the first half, Keno scored a goal. In the final stage, the ex-athletican Fbio Santos scored twice and decreed the triumph of the Paulistas. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 03/08/2022 – Atltico 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Copa Libertadores quarter finals – In the first game with Cuca in Mineiro, Atltico had a good performance. Galo dominated Palmeiras, opened 2 to 0, wasted chances, but ended up giving up the tie in the end. In the return game, Alvinegro was eliminated. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 03/08/2022 – Atltico 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Copa Libertadores quarter finals – In the first game with Cuca in Mineiro, Atltico had a good performance. Galo dominated Palmeiras, opened 2 to 0, wasted chances, but ended up giving up the tie in the end. In the return game, Alvinegro was eliminated. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 07/08/2022 – Atltico 2 x 3 Athletico-PR – Brazilian Championship – Soon after the draw with Palmeiras, Galo spared the holders against Athletico-PR and ended up defeated. Alvinegro was twice ahead on the scoreboard, but ended up taking the turn in the last bid. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 07/08/2022 – Atltico 2 x 3 Athletico-PR – Brazilian Championship – Soon after the draw with Palmeiras, Galo spared the holders against Athletico-PR and ended up defeated. Alvinegro was twice ahead on the scoreboard, but ended up taking the turn in the last bid. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 20/08/2022 – Atltico 0 x 1 Gois – Campeonato Brasileiro – In the last game as home team, Atltico pressured Gois during the 90 minutes. In a slight defensive oversight, he took the goal from top scorer Pedro Ral and was defeated to the annoyance of the crowd at Gigante da Pampulha. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press 20/08/2022 – Atltico 0 x 1 Gois – Campeonato Brasileiro – In the last game as home team, Atltico pressured Gois during the 90 minutes. In a slight defensive oversight, he took the goal from top scorer Pedro Ral and was defeated to the annoyance of the crowd at Gigante da Pampulha. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press 07/09/2022 – Atltico 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino – Brazilian Championship – On the holiday of September 7, Atltico opened the scoring in a cross between Guga and Ademir. However, the advantage did not last long. Shortly after, Red Bull Bragantino equalized in a beautiful move by Aderlan. And the 1 to 1 followed until the end. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press 07/09/2022 – Atltico 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino – Brazilian Championship – On the holiday of September 7, Atltico opened the scoring in a cross between Guga and Ademir. However, the advantage did not last long. Shortly after, Red Bull Bragantino equalized in a beautiful move by Aderlan. And the 1 to 1 followed until the end. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

The last Atletico triumph at home is more than two months old. On July 5, the team, still led by coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed, defeated Emelec 1-0 at Mineiro, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

In the fasting period, there are three draws, three defeats, six goals scored and nine conceded – a very low use of 16.6% of the points played. The stumbling blocks as home team marked the elimination for Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Libertadores and the fall to seventh position in Serie A, with 40 points.

This year, Atltico’s home advantage for all competitions is 65.3%. In the victorious 2021, which ended with titles from Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro, it was an impressive 88.5%. The most accurate comparison of the current moment, however, is not with the best year in alvinegra history, but with the worst.

In the final stretch of the 2005 Brazilian, Atltico went six straight games without winning at home. The sequence started with a draw with Internacional and followed with defeats to Paran, Cruzeiro, Fortaleza, Palmeiras and Góis.

Since then, Atltico had not repeated the series of six games without a win at home. In 2016 (two defeats and three draws) and 2017 (four defeats and one draw), he lived a five-game absence as home team.