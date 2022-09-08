Atltico returns to Mineiro and equals fasting of the year of relegation
Atltico drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino this Wednesday (7th), in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, the alvinegro team reached six consecutive matches without winning at Gigante da Pampulha, a negative sequence that had not occurred since 2005, the year of Serie B relegation.
Negative sequence of Atltico in Mineiro
The last Atletico triumph at home is more than two months old. On July 5, the team, still led by coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed, defeated Emelec 1-0 at Mineiro, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
In the fasting period, there are three draws, three defeats, six goals scored and nine conceded – a very low use of 16.6% of the points played.
The stumbling blocks as home team marked the elimination for Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Libertadores and the fall to seventh position in Serie A, with 40 points.
This year, Atltico’s home advantage for all competitions is 65.3%. In the victorious 2021, which ended with titles from Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro, it was an impressive 88.5%.
The most accurate comparison of the current moment, however, is not with the best year in alvinegra history, but with the worst.
In the final stretch of the 2005 Brazilian, Atltico went six straight games without winning at home. The sequence started with a draw with Internacional and followed with defeats to Paran, Cruzeiro, Fortaleza, Palmeiras and Góis.
Since then, Atltico had not repeated the series of six games without a win at home. In 2016 (two defeats and three draws) and 2017 (four defeats and one draw), he lived a five-game absence as home team.
The next home match will only be on the 28th of September, a Wednesday. Coach Cuca’s team will host Palmeiras, in Mineiro, from 9:45 pm, for the 28th round of Serie A.
Atltico’s ‘fasting’ as principal
Atlético 0 x 0 So Paulo (Brazilian Championship)
Atlético 1 x 2 Corinthians (Brazilian Championship)
Atltico 2 x 2 Palmeiras (Copa Libertadores)
Atletico 2 x 3 Athletico-PR (Brazilian Championship)
Atltico 0 x 1 Gois (Brazilian Championship)
Atltico 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino (Brazilian Championship)