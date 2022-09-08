AutoData Editora – Mercedes-Benz will lay off 3,600 workers to outsource part of production in ABC

São Paulo – Mercedes-Benz has decided to lay off 3,600 of the approximately 10,400 employees at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo, SP, or 35% of the workforce. It is part of a restructuring of the unit, in which the company chose to outsource activities such as logistics, maintenance, manufacturing and assembly of front axles and medium transmission, tooling and laboratories, now verticalized.

The reason given is the low financial return sent to the matrix over the last few years, combined with the environment of cost pressure in the market, which has been intensifying with the scarcity of components, mainly semiconductors.

Cuts have not yet been made. The opening of a POS, Voluntary Dismissal Program, was considered for 2,200 permanent workers and another 1,400 temporary workers will not have their contracts renewed in December. Negotiations with the ABC Metalworkers Union, informed of the plan to cut jobs on Tuesday afternoon, the 6th, have not yet started.

On Thursday, the 8th, at 2:00 pm, there will be an assembly with the workers. Only after communicating with the workers will the entity express itself about it. A strike is not ruled out in view of the volume of layoffs, since, although the company intends to outsource part of the activities, the impact of layoffs in the chain is from one to five, that is, 18,000 workers may lose their jobs. in a domino effect.

Considering that these jobs will be transferred to suppliers, it does not mean that the same professionals will be employed nor that remuneration and benefits will be compatible. And if most of the layoffs take place on the factory floor, the Mercedes operation could be reduced by more than half, as 5,600 metallurgists currently work on the assembly line, in three production shifts.

The restructuring will culminate with the end of the R$2.4 billion investment cycle of 2018 and 2022, in which the company launched 4.0 factories for trucks and bus chassis, and launched its urban electric bus model, the eO500U. , among other products.

Mercedes-Benz noted in a statement that the market has become more dynamic than ever and that competition is increasingly fierce, especially when considering the transformation of traditional technologies to new forms of propulsion.

“It is evident that in order to cope with the speed of transformation in this industry and the increase in cost pressure, it is necessary to focus even more on the company’s core business. In other words, we are going to implement our transformation plan in-house, whose objective is to focus on what is really needed and demanded by the market. Against this backdrop, we will focus on manufacturing our trucks and bus chassis and developing future technologies and services.”

In other words, with the decision, Mercedes-Benz will no longer produce some components internally and carry out activities that could be carried out, according to the automaker, by partner companies, not to mention which ones they would be and if there have already been conversations to verify if they can absorb this demand.

According to the company, this work will be carried out by contracted suppliers, preferably in ABC Paulista, in a commitment to the local community.

This transformation plan mentioned by Mercedes-Benz justifies the elimination of 2,200 direct jobs. As for the 1,400 temporary workers, the non-renewal at the end of the year refers to the fact that the company expects a warmer market for next year, given global inflation and price increases, which will be accentuated due to the motorization change to Euro 6, which will demand a greater volume of semiconductors and more specific types of chips.

For the company, the greatest demand is already taking place this year, with the anticipation of purchases before the emission control legislation is changed. The decision on the renewal of the temporary ones will only be reviewed if there are significant changes in the expected production volumes.

Semiconductors – Since the beginning of the chip crisis, Mercedes-Benz has been one of the automakers most affected by the shortage of components, so much so that it has adopted several shutdowns throughout this year, the most recent being on August 29, when production at the ABC due to persistent logistical challenges.

In July, production stopped for 14 days and, during the first semester, the automaker granted collective vacations to two groups of six hundred workers each, for twelve days from March to April, and in May it left 5,600 employees at home for fifteen days. days.

* Correction: Total number of Mercedes-Benz workers in São Bernardo was corrected from 9 thousand to 10.4 thousand and, consequently, the percentage of cuts, instead of 40% of the workforce, 35% of the total.