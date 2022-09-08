Auxílio Brasil loan is “fake” consigned and scares

Although the loan for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program is of the consigned modality, the rates provided by the financial market exceed by 230% the interest rates charged to retirees and pensioners of the Social Security also in the consigned modality.

This is because some banks and finance companies that intend to offer the Auxílio Brasil consignment to the beneficiaries of the income transfer program are defining, internally, how they will offer the service to customers and would be determined to establish rates considered abusive.

The collection of above-average interest rates is only possible due to the text of the law that did not define the rules that must be followed by companies when offering the payroll loan, such as interest rates and how many times it will be possible to make payments, if necessary await the regulation of the Ministry of Citizenship, which will define these details.

According to the Law No. 14,431, of August 3, 2022, Families benefiting from the income transfer program will be able to authorize the discount of up to 40% of the amount they receive monthly from the government to pay the loan installments.

The Consignment of Aid Brazil

The payroll loan is one that is offered to the customer with the payment guarantee being the discount of the installments directly from the payroll, and in the case of Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, the discounts will be made on the benefit received monthly, giving banks and finance companies the guarantee of receipt.

Therefore, the interest rates on this loan are usually low since they are defined according to the risk of default and, as in this case the payments are guaranteed, it is natural that the rates are lower than other types of loans.

It is only up to the beneficiary to keep an eye on these details, since, according to the law, companies are required to deliver to the customer a statement with the interest rates charged, contracted amount and final amount paid, being the beneficiary’s responsibility to take these amounts into consideration before contracting.

high interest

Some finance companies already offer pre-registration for beneficiaries doing simulations with rates that reach 5.85% per month, almost 100% per year, a value far above those practiced by the market, see:

Average interest on payroll for civil servants: 1.66% per month;

Average interest on payroll for INSS retirees and pensioners: 1.96% per month;

Average interest on payroll for private sector workers: 2.47% per month;

Interest charged in simulations for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil: from 3.29% per month to 5.85% per month.

The amounts that are already being announced for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are up to three times higher than the average for other categories of customers, which may result in household debt.