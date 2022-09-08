Avril Lavigne | See the review of the show in São Paulo on 09/07/2022

Go to shows enough and you’ll notice: most musicians are just there to play the new ones – the rest, the parade of hits, the songs that make the audience really jump… it’s all protocol or an attempt to resignification. But this fundamental tension, between what the audience wants to hear and what the artist wants to present, evaporated during the performance of Avril Lavigne at Espaço Unimed this Wednesday (7).

The 37-year-old Canadian no longer has the energy of a teenager, of course, and this is reflected in multiple ways in the show: from the hour-long run to Avril’s more staid presence. She left the jumping for the audience, and neither did she run from one side of the stage to the other on the drums. pop punk of their current and past hits.

Instead, Avril acted as if she were a princess, and Espaço Unimed was her private kingdom. In the very first block of the show, on “What the Hell”, she was at the microphone with her hands outstretched towards the audience, moving in the unmistakable cadence of a conductor conducting an orchestra – and the fans obeyed, navigating the complicated ascending melody. of the chorus with the same dexterity as the singer.

That Avril Lavigne has that something extra, that star quality that makes her go beyond the basic competence of her vocals (more bass-driven with age, and more worn towards the end of the show, especially on “Sk8er Boi”) and his band, is nothing new. The music industry saw this potential 20 years ago, and the whole world agreed.

More interesting, however, is how time has smoothed the edges of Avril star and turned her into Avril icon, and how much of the secret of getting from one place to the next is simply…loving your own music. Because of course the singer revels in the songs of the Love Sux, disk that returned it to the environment of the pop punk deserved as his original ambassador – but here there is no heartbreak, reluctance or reimagining of hits from other eras.

“Girlfriend”, for example, gets a bridge stretched out so the audience can sing along; “Losing Grip” is the show’s most vocal and emotional moment; “Smile” is sung with exquisite sarcastic interpretation; even “Hello Kitty”, once a derision, gains space in an instrumental interlude. Meanwhile, archival footage of the singer and reissues of her aesthetic”little punk princess” parade across the screen, a delicious mess of red, black, pink, green and grey.

It’s all calculated to provoke nostalgia, yes, but the lack of dramatic frills in the rescue of hits pleases. And at the center of it all is an Avril who dispenses with histrionics and flattery, comfortable and clearly happy to be on the pedestal an entire generation has placed her on.