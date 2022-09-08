Balmoral Castle: what is it and where is the place where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical care | World

On the 6th, the monarch even swore in the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, on the property, something that had never happened. The monarch always performed this ritual at Buckingham Palace, but due to health problems, she chose to remain at Balmoral.

The castle is in the county of Aberdeenshire, in the valley of the River Dee, at 282 meters above sea level. The climate in winter is rigorous, reaching negative temperatures of up to -27ºC.

2 of 6 Location of Balmoral Castle — Photo: Arte/g1 Location of Balmoral Castle — Photo: Arte/g1

The castle was acquired by Queen Victoria in 1852, and since then it has been the private residence of the British royal family in Scotland.

THE queen and her family often spend the summer there, which opens to the public between April and July, when tourists can visit the ballroom and the various gardens of the castle, which has parks and woods, water gardens and even a vegetable garden.

LIVE: Follow the latest news on the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II

Follow the latest news on the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II WATCH: All British royal family videos

3 of 6 Balmoral Castle — Photo: Twitter/Balmoral Castle & Estate Balmoral Castle — Photo: Twitter/Balmoral Castle & Estate

Balmoral Castle was first mentioned in historical documents in the 15th century. The property was the residence of several noble families until it was acquired by Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert.

The royal couple made their first visit to Balmoral in 1848 and several improvements were made until the property was acquired in 1852.

Even after the purchase, the royal family demolished much of the structure, as Prince Albert considered the castle to be too small for royalty. Then he ordered that several reforms be made. Even after her death in 1861, Queen Victoria continued to visit the castle every year.

4 of 6 Queen Elizabeth II received the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, on the 6th of September. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Disclosure via AP Queen Elizabeth II received the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 6 September. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Disclosure via AP

The Garden House, south of the castle, was where Queen Victoria used to have her breakfast, read newspapers and write diaries.

The monarch died in 1901 and, since then, successive generations of the royal family have continued to attend Balmoral regularly.

Finished in white granite, the building has an architecture known as “Scottish baronial” and is filled with statues and monuments to commemorate important dates in the life of the royal family, reports the Scottish public body Historical Environment Scotland.

In the outdoor area, more specifically in the west garden, there are plantations of roses, lavender and ferns, which are close to deer statues. The garden located in the east concentrates vegetables that are consumed in the castle.

5 of 6 Balmoral Castle — Photo: Facebook/Balmoral Castle & Estate Balmoral Castle — Photo: Facebook/Balmoral Castle & Estate