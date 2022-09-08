Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen – Live – Champions League

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen – Live – Champions League 1 Views

Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.












Goal! Barcelona 1, Viktoria Plzen 0. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé following a corner.












GOOOOOOOOOL!Goal! Barcelona 1, Viktoria Plzen 0. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.












Corner, Barcelona. Courtesy of Ludek Pernica.












About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lewandowski gives a show with a hat-trick, as Barcelona thrash in Champions League debut

Lewandowski was the big name in Barcelona’s victory over Viktoria Plzen (JOSEP LAGO / AFP) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved