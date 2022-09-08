Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen – Live – Champions League

Goal! Barcelona 1, Viktoria Plzen 0. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé following a corner.
GOOOOOOOOOL!Goal! Barcelona 1, Viktoria Plzen 0. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Courtesy of Ludek Pernica.
Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.