Behind the scenes of the classification, Athletico players repeat and charge in Libertadores: “Kill the game” | athletico-pr

Athletico released the backstage of the classification for the Libertadores final against palm trees , on Tuesday, at Allianz Parque. Hurricane came out behind, but sought a 2-2 tie in the end, for the return game of the semifinal – in the first leg they had won 1-0, at Arena da Baixada.

The video starts with the captain’s speech Thiago Helenowho asks in the locker room before the game: “Know how to suffer. Opportunity to kill the game? Do it, do it”. Defender Pedro Henrique and striker Pablo reinforce the same idea.

Pablo, it is worth remembering, started on the bench and entered during the second half. The red-black athlete was the character of the match, with a goal and an assist for David Terans.

“Intelligence to play, companionship to help score. Having a chance? Kills the game. Nobody takes what’s ours. —Pablo, to Hurricane Live

1 of 1 Rômulo, Pablo, and Vitor Roque celebrate Athletico’s goal against Palmeiras — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Rômulo, Pablo, and Vitor Roque celebrate Athletico’s goal against Palmeiras — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

the steering wheel Fernandinho, who returned to Hurricane with the objective of reaching the Liberta final again, spoke before the match. As a premonition, the athlete asks whoever joins during the game to “be on”. Two of them were decisive in the search for the tie.

– Their team will pressure all the time, they have to stay focused until the end. The end can determine the ranking. Let’s communicate, it’s very important. Guide each other,” she stated.

the auxiliaries Paulo Turra and Carlos Pracidelliwho had to replace the technical suspension Luiz Felipe Scolari, also stand out. The duo guides the athletes before the match, especially Fernandinho and “General da Baixada”.

Felipão only shows up at the hotel in São Paulo for dinner with the entire delegation. The commander greets one by one and plays with Pablo, Fernandinho and Terans.

– I’m happy, very happy. We achieved this longed-for dream. Now it’s final. I want the fans to understand that they all have quality and difficulties, and they defend Athletico with their heart. You, fans, are fundamental in this campaign – said the coach.

See news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

The secret to winning Libertadores is doing well in the Brazilian. Whoever arrives better physically, technically and with confidence… will win. — Alexandre Mattos, red-black leader

With the qualification for the final, in the corridors and locker room of the stadium, the ecstasy is total among all the Atletico fans. In the end, on the field, they find the Atletico fans still present in the Allianz stands and chant positive words and sing songs in support of the club.

You can see the full video on Hurricane Live.

Hurricane faces Flamengo in the Libertadores final on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.. The single game takes place at Emelec’s George Capwell Stadium.