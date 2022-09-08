Behind the scenes: Tuchel no longer spoke to Chelsea’s owner and was the subject of complaints from the squad | international football

The coach no longer had communication with owner Todd Boehly, there were disagreements over signings, and the coach had also been the subject of complaints from members of the squad.

In the first hours after the board announced Tuchel’s resignation, the English press placed the decision on Boehly’s account.

According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, the two already barely spoke. The fact that the club spent the most on signings in the last transfer window (£266m) also added to the pressure on the manager.

There were disagreements in the period, such as the attempt by Boehly’s analysis team to seek the signing of England striker Anthony Gordon, from Everton. And Tuchel would have seen the need to accommodate multiple players, but would have few he could trust.

The manager also wanted to get rid of striker Armando Broja, who had a £30m bid from West Ham, but the club gave him a lucrative six-year contract, which created an uncomfortable situation for Tuchel to have to give him minutes in field.

Within the cast, Tuchel was also being questioned. The Guardian points out that Boehly became aware that players were unhappy with the tactical schemes. Against Dinamo Zagreb, for example, the team came to vary by three formations, including one with striker Raheem Sterling acting as central midfielder. The athletes would also have been surprised to have been given time off after their 3-0 loss to Leeds in August.

Chelsea are already working on the market looking for a name to replace Tuchel. According to “The Guardian”, the club opened talks with Graham Potter, current manager of Brighton, who are fourth in the Premier League and three points above Chelsea.

Tuchel leaves the command of the team after only seven games in the 2022/23 season, in which he had an irregular performance: there were three wins and three defeats in the period. The dismissal is also surprising due to the fact that the club invested heavily in the transfer window that ended less than a week ago, with the German leading the search for reinforcements in the market: it was 278 million euros, which put Chelsea as the club that spent the most. in Europe.

Hired in January 2021, after being sacked from PSG, Tuchel arrived at Chelsea to replace Frank Lampard and made history by changing the team’s performance and winning the 2021/22 Champions League. In the same season, he also won the European Supercup and the Club World Cup, beating Palmeiras in the final.

In the Premier League, the team did not actually compete for the title against Manchester City and Liverpool, but it won the third position in the league in a calm way. And, given the high investment in the European summer window, the expectation was that Londoners could compete for the trophy this season. However, defeats to Leeds and Southampton slowed the start of the season for the team, which is currently in sixth place, with 10 points, five behind leaders Arsenal.