Bianca Andrade breaks the silence, comments on her troubled passage through BBB 20 and releases the verb: “I left destroyed…”

The businesswoman did not mince words when commenting on the difficult phase she had during and after the program

Last night, Tuesday (6), Bianca Andrade participated in “Quem pode, pod”, a podcast presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, and recalled his controversial participation in BBB 20, in addition to revealing that he went through a complicated phase after confinement. The businesswoman began her outburst by revealing that she left the reality show emotionally worn out.

“I left destroyed, not only me, but everyone in my edition. Before entering I said: ‘I’ll have the courage to be who I am. I’m not going to measure too much what I say, my attitudes’. I said: ‘ I want to be transparent, true. I took a lot of beatings. Then Boca Rosa, a businesswoman, comes in, which is what saves me. I said: ‘Now it’s time to learn from all this, accept my mistake’. I like to understand, evolve with that and don’t repeat”said.

The influencer also revealed that, at the time, because she was only 25 years old, she tried to understand all the criticism she was receiving from netizens. Bianca also made a point of stating that everything she did on the show was not intended to hurt anyone or cause any misunderstandings with anyone else.

“I was a 25 year old girl. When I left, I said: ‘Bia, nothing you did or said there was to hurt anyone’. I wanted to try to understand. There’s no other way. I could have protected myself at times, but I’m like that, I don’t measure too much”she finished.