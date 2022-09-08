Bolsonaristas dance to music by Lula supporters in So Paulo

Bolsonaristas took to the streets of So Paulo this Wednesday (photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP) The sound car of the Nas Ruas group is the one that gathers the largest concentration of Bolsonaristas in its surroundings, on the corner of Avenida Paulista and Rua Peixoto Gomide.

The speakers of the vehicle hired by the movement, led by Tom Abduch, play a varied playlist, with songs in support of Jair Bolsonaro interspersed with hits by artists such as Tim Maia, Jorge Ben and Anitta.

The voice of the singer from Rio de Janeiro, a declared supporter of Lula and a persistent critic of Bolsonaro, rocked the dance of some of those present when the Nas Ruas car played the song “Mostra Tua Fora Brasil”, sponsored by Ita for the Russian Cup. , in 2018.

The song has Anitta, Tiaguinho and Fabio Brazza as performers.

Other sound cars scattered along Avenida Paulista also play Bolsonaro’s jingles, as well as versions of songs such as “Me Leva” and “Baile de Favela” with lyrics in support of this Wednesday’s act and the head of the federal executive.

In another, parked in front of the Fiesp building, organizers tried to broadcast a call from Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos by putting the microphone on his cell phone. But the quality of the speech reproduction of Allan, who now lives in the United States, was poor, so they gave up on the idea.