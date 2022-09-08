Bolsonaro breaks another protocol and dives into the sea, says Flávio

Senator shared a video of his father on social media; said that the president is “differentiated”

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) shared, on the night of this Wednesday (7.Sep.2022), a video in which he shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) diving at Praia de Fora, in Urca, south of Rio de Janeiro. January. in your profile at twitterthe Chief Executive’s son 03 said that the father “do not stop” and is “differentiated”.

“President Jair Bolsonaro breaks another protocol and dives into the sea at Praia de Fora, in Urca! Recharging the batteries that the day is not over yet”continues the congressman.

Watch (25s):

Bolsonaro participated in a political act on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7.Sep.2022), in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. spoke in a electric trio rented by pastor Silas Malafaia.

The vehicle was on the edge of Copacabana, at the height of the Copacabana Palace. “I’m sure you know what we must do for Brazil to continue on the path it is on”said the president.

“I will go where you point. I am sure that we will have a much better country with reelection, with the grace of God”continued.

Previously, Bolsonaro attended a civic-military event that was part of the celebrations for the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence.

